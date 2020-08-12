World Elephant Day Quotes You Can Forward To Friends And Family

Every year, August 12 is marked as the World Elephant Day to reiterate the significance of mammal in our world. It first started in the year 2012 to focus on the elephants in Asian as well as African regions. The elephant is respected in many cultures and communities and in some areas is an important tourist attraction as well.

The elephants are respected to learn some common traits from the magnificent creature. Out of many traits, significant one is empathy, self-awareness, and social intelligence as mentioned in the worldelephantday.org website. World Elephant Day is also celebrated to bring awareness regarding the poaching and hunting of the mammal. On World Elephants Day today, here are some quotes to send to your near and dear ones.

If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality. -Desmond Tutu

When you have got an elephant by the hind legs and he is trying to run away, it's best to let him run. -Abraham Lincoln

Some kinds of animals burrow in the ground; others do not. Some animals are nocturnal, as the owl and the bat; others use the hours of daylight. There are tame animals and wild animals. Man and the mule are always tame; the leopard and the wolf are invariably wild, and others, as the elephant, are easily tamed. -Aristotle

Some animals are cunning and evil-disposed, as the fox; others, as the dog, are fierce, friendly, and fawning. Some are gentle and easily tamed, as the elephant; some are susceptible of shame, and watchful, as the goose. Some are jealous and fond of ornament, as the peacock. -Aristotle

Nature's great masterpiece, an elephant; the only harmless great thing. -John Donne

I'm not much for cats. I'm terrified of mice. I've worked a lot with elephants, and they are extremely intelligent and sensitive, and thankfully, they seem to like me. You never want to get on the bad side of an elephant. And never trust a chimp. -Mary Ellen Mark

Of all footprints, that of the elephant is supreme. Similarly, of all mindfulness meditations, that on death is supreme. -Gautama Buddha

Love will draw an elephant through a key-hole. -Samuel Richardson

There are 13 Asian countries that still have elephants, and Elephant Family is looking to invest in further projects that will be the most critical for saving elephants while there is still time. -Mark Shand

Making films is about having absolute and foolish confidence; the challenge for all of us is to have the heart of a poet and the skin of an elephant. -Mira Nair

In 1255, Louis IX of France presented an elephant to Henry III of England to add to the menagerie of exotic animals he kept in the Tower of London. -Karen Maitland

