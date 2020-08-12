World Elephant Day: Netizens Share Photos, Videos To Celebrate The 'majestic' Beings

World Elephant Day is an annual celebration dedicated to perseverance and protection of the world’s elephant population. The occasion, which is marked on August 12, aims to bring attention to urgent plights of Asian and African tuskers. The day also holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, who consider elephants the ‘cultural heritage’ of the country.

India houses around 30,000 elephants, who are spread across an area of 65,000 square km. In addendum, the country protects over 60 per cent of the species global Asian population. This year, not only did the political leaders and actors shared videos and photographs in the honor of elephant, but even commoner people shared their experience and encounter with the majestic species.

While actor Randeep Hooda shared a monochrome photograph writing that the species were ‘regenerators of the forest’, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javbedkar shared a video clip highlighting that elephants are protected in India not only because of strong wildlife laws but because Indians revere, are more tolerant & affectionate towards animals.

These gentle giants are the regenerators of forests and makers of rivers .. #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/tUWoUg47G9 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 12, 2020

#WorldElephantDay 🐘🐘.... Elephants are more like humans, not physically but emotionally. Let us all take care of these enormous yet emotional creatures on this World Elephant Day... 🐘 pic.twitter.com/x2Eusy6k0M — Bishnupriya (@Khayali_Bini) August 12, 2020

according to EleAid, there are about 3,000 asian elephants left in malaysia. their population is decreasing as their habitats are vanishing, poaching is rampant & increased cases of human-wildlife conflict.



it is our duty to conserve & protect them. #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/3VjdI3bWdU — freyr (@sunfloweraidil) August 12, 2020

India has nearly 60% of wild Asian elephants not just because of strong wildlife laws, but because we Indians revere, are more tolerant & affectionate towards animals.

On this #WorldElephantDay2020, let us reaffirm this bond of coexistence with #HaathiHamaaraSaathi. @moefcc pic.twitter.com/3wFVXrlZMW — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 12, 2020

I always got excited when I saw elephants in Nandan Kanan until saw one in the wild. Chandaka boundaries were close to my home and many afternoon and evenings were spent looking for them,With present scenario I dunno how long can we expect to see them. #WorldElephantDay #odisha pic.twitter.com/V2L3z78d51 — Udayan Sarathi (ଉଦୟନ ସାରଥୀ) (@Udayan_Sarathi) August 12, 2020

Even a Lion respects the might of the Elephant, because of all footprints that of the Elephant is supreme. 🐘



Let us stand behind these majestic creatures and protect them before all that is left are footprints. #PlayBold #WorldElephantDay #YesToWild pic.twitter.com/r23fWfht98 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 12, 2020

It's #WorldElephantDay!



To celebrate here is our @WMelephant

automaton. The favourite of many of our visitors, it also captivated Baron Ferdinand’s guests including the Shah of Persia, who asked for it to be wound again and again.



Watch him in action: https://t.co/OVRW9CQ7RV pic.twitter.com/emtO7PcWhE — Waddesdon (@WaddesdonManor) August 12, 2020

The elephant's temporal lobe (the area of the brain associated with memory ) is larger and denser than that of people - hence the saying 'Elephant never forget'#WorldElephantDay #WorldElephantDay2020 #ElephantDay pic.twitter.com/Z54oEtGaiG — RICHA (@RICHA64869143) August 12, 2020

Happy #WorldElephantDay2020

Please participate and RT this message pic.twitter.com/ixkxcxHzI9 — Payel Banerjee (@juiphool) August 11, 2020

It is a day to honor elephants, to spread awareness about the critical threats they are facing, and to support positive solutions that will help ensure their survival.#WorldElephantDay2020 @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar pic.twitter.com/Rq9Xnlwk3B — सुमित प्रकाश यादव (@SumitPrakash55) August 12, 2020

World Elephant Day गजराज की सुरक्षा, संरक्षण व उसके प्रति जागरूकता के लिये किया गया अच्छा प्रयास है।



हाथी बहुल क्षेत्रों में रेलवे Elephant Friendly RoB, Under Bridges बनाकर व "Plan Bee" के द्वारा हाथियों को पटरियों से दूर रख उन्हें दुर्घटना से बचा रही है।#HaathiHamaaraSaathi pic.twitter.com/VaQgv7lnVM — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 12, 2020

