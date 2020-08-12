Last Updated:

World Elephant Day: Netizens Share Photos, Videos To Celebrate The 'majestic' Beings

World Elephant Day is an annual celebration dedicated to perseverance and protection of the world’s elephant population. The occasion is marked on August 12.

World Elephant Day is an annual celebration dedicated to perseverance and protection of the world’s elephant population. The occasion, which is marked on August 12, aims to bring attention to urgent plights of Asian and African tuskers. The day also holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, who consider elephants the ‘cultural heritage’ of the country.

India houses around 30,000 elephants, who are spread across an area of 65,000 square km. In addendum, the country protects over 60 per cent of the species global Asian population. This year, not only did the political leaders and actors shared videos and photographs in the honor of elephant, but even commoner people shared their experience and encounter with the majestic species.

#WorldElephantDay

While actor Randeep Hooda shared a monochrome photograph writing that the species were ‘regenerators of the forest’, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javbedkar shared a video clip highlighting that elephants are protected in India not only because of strong wildlife laws but because Indians revere, are more tolerant & affectionate towards animals.

