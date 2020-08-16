Netflix India Can't Stop Its Tears From 'streaming' As MS Dhoni Announces Retirement

Legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 and wishes poured in for the wicketkeeper-batsman from all over the world. Streaming platform Netflix too wished the favourite skipper of Indians in its own style. Netflix India took to Twitter on Saturday to wish MS Dhoni 'good luck' in his retirement adding that it can't stop its tears from ''streaming''.

Wishing MS Dhoni good luck in his retirement but also how do we stop these tears that are now streaming??? 😭😭😭 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 15, 2020

Read: 'I'm Sure You Must Have Held Those Tears': Sakshi's Proud Ode As MS Dhoni Calls It A Day

The post that Netflix shared last night has garnered more than 23,000 likes and over 3,400 retweets. Netizens have flooded the comment section with messages filled with love and respect for their Mahi. One user wrote, 'Don't worry. He'll be back as coach one day. Team India can't afford his absence for too long. One and only MSD." Another user commented, "Time machine kab kaam aayegi. C'mon. Take it. Go in the past. Make sure he doesn't tweet it. "

You cannot unlove him 😭 pic.twitter.com/MBfdSeMSN9 — divsrk (@divsrk) August 15, 2020

We r gonna miss u #MSDhoni on International field 💔💔💔but still happy to see u ,#UAEwelcomesIPL 🇮🇳🇦🇪🚀🇮🇳🇦🇪🚀🇮🇳🇦🇪🚀🇮🇳 MAHI CROWD IS GONNA B CRAZY FOR U ON FIELD ,WE R EXCITED EVEN MORE , INDIAN LEAGUE BUT ON INTERNATIONAL GROUND , Choti choti khushiyan ❤ pic.twitter.com/ODtHP3JAqp — Dr.Shweta(🇦🇪🇮🇳I❤#ShehnaazGill ,Sidhart (@Dr_Shweta_luv) August 15, 2020

💔🥺“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out” and RAINA proves it every time and again by retiring with MSD . Salute to his 🚁 and helpful services 💔🥺🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/Vvv5xC2hOg — humourously_sarcastic (@Humourously_S) August 15, 2020

Thanks MSD + Raina pic.twitter.com/095p6jfw5x — Boring Hindustani ➐ (@Boring_Indian) August 15, 2020

Read: As Wicketkeeper, MS Dhoni Was Faster Than The Best Pickpockets: Ravi Shastri

Dhoni, retirement & IPL

Dhoni announced his retirement on Instagram on Independence Day, where he wrote, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired". Following Dhoni's retirement, his Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina also said that he would be joining the former captain in his journey. Dhoni will next be seen in action in the United Arab Emirates, where he will play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading his side Chennai Super Kings.

Read: 'A Golden Era': MS Dhoni Biopic Producer Breaks Down The Precise Manner Of His Retirement

Read: 'Major Mahi Missing': As Dhoni Retires, Sakshi Welcomes His Red-hot New Muscle Car At Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.