'Major Mahi Missing': As Dhoni Retires, Sakshi Welcomes His Red-hot New Muscle Car At Home

Looking at the latest Instagram posts of Sakshi Singh Dhoni, we can clearly make out that she is having a moment of 'Major Mahi missing' because Mahindra Singh Dhoni will not be around that often for some time, even as the country remains swept away by the former Indian Captain announcing his international retirement.

Over the last few days, the sporting world has seen Dhoni return to the cricketing frame by travelling to Chennai to join the CSK camp before the IPL, and then also seen him withdraw, by calling time on his stunning career for India.

Even as Dhoni took to social media to announce his retirement, Sakshi recently posted picture and video of red hot swanky sports car that appears to only recently have arrived at their home in Ranchi.

While sharing a picture of the hot sports car on her Instagram handle, she added a caption to it, "Welcome home! @mahi 7781 missing you.."She also captioned the video of the swanky sports car with "Major Mahi missing @mahi77811". Right after these two posts updated by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, Mahi's fans started commenting that now for a while he will be occupied with the IPL 2020. The fans commented, 'Ab kuch din dhoni hmlog k saath rhega ', 'Mahi on the way to smash records in IPL'.

Dhoni is well known to be a bike and car aficionado. Earlier, photos of this showroom-style garage have gone viral, though his collection of cars is comparatively less seen. The car in question, as per Sakshi's post, is a Pontiac Firebird Trans AM - a popular and storied American muscle car.

Looking at the captain of Chennai Super king getting all ready to smash the records at IPL 2020, Virat Kohli, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore posted revealing his excitement for the cricket tournament, "Loyalty above everything. Can't wait for what's to come."

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket and this triggered his millions of fans to look back at the legendary cricket moments he had given them. From fellow teammates, old friends to politicians, everyone recalled his iconic moments.

On 15 August, Saturday MS Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle, "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

On last Sunday, the Board Of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the much-awaited IPL 2020 cricket tournament dates. IPL 2020 is all set to begin from 19 September 2020 and will continue till 10 November 2020 in the UAE, and Dhoni is sure to be a big highlight.

