'I'm Sure You Must Have Held Those Tears': Sakshi's Proud Ode As MS Dhoni Calls It A Day

Penning a heartfelt note on the retirement of her husband Mahendra Singh Dhoni from international Cricket, Sakshi Dhoni expressed her pride in his accomplishments and assured that she understands how the former Indian Captain would have held his tears. Taking to her Instagram, Sakshi Dhoni shared a picture of MSD looking at the orange sky and wished her husband health, happiness and wonderful things for his life further.

Captain Cool announced his retirement in what may be called 'Mahi way' or the 'best finisher's style', via an Instagram post on August 15. Sakshi had then reacted to his retirement video with an emoji of folded hands and a red heart. Sakshi, in her post, stated that Dhoni should be proud of what he has achieved, adding that he had held his tears to bid goodbye to his passion. She also congratulated the World Cup-winning Captain on giving his best for the game.

Sakshi ended her note with a quote reportedly by American poet Maya Angelou - “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” This is in stark contrast to the Kishore Kumar song - 'Mai Pal Do Pal ka Shayar Hun' , used by Dhoni in his retirement video as it roughly translates to 'I am a poet for a while, my story is for the time being.'

Dhoni retires from International Cricket

The master 'finisher' and one of India's most successful cricket captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday through an Instagram post. His fans, including Jharkhand CM have requested for a Farewell Match and have been sharing various videos of the skipper, while trying to come in terms with the big development. While his retirement announcement was mooted for long, it has brought a sense of gloom in the world of Cricket, and love for the player flooded social media.

Dhoni who has played 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals, and 98 twenty20s for India, and led the Men in Blue to win the 2007 T20 World Cup, ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC 2013 Champions Trophy was last seen playing for the country in the world Cup sem-final game against New Zealand in 2019. MSD will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to Coronavirus pandemic. The skipper is currently in Chennai for a camp with his teammates.

