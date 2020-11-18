Netflix Shares Relatable 'Friends' Meme About Post-Diwali Deadline, Netizens Can Relate

While Diwali is over, Netflix India recently shared a “relatable” meme for those who are suffering from post-festive blues. Taking to Instagram, the video-streaming platform posted a clip featuring multiple shots of the beloved fictional character Ross from the popular American sitcom ‘FRIENDS’. The clip definitely holds the potential to make internet users laugh and sigh at the same time.

In the clip, Ross can be heard saying his famous dialogue, “We were on a break,” multiple times. The text on the video read, “hen the teacher asks you about your homework right after Diwali”. Alongside the funny post, Netflix India in the caption wrote, “Hey, long weekend, can we please hang out more”. Check out the hilarious video below;

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 26,000 likes and thousands of comments. While several users flooded the comment section saying “relatable,” others wrote, “This never gets old”. One user said, “Ross was the best”. “Thanks, @netflix_in I will simply send this to my clients”. Another added, “And then there is my teacher who is not even sending me the material”. “I am still on a break so only Netflix for me. No homework,” added fourth. Others simply tagged their friends and family with either a crying emoticon or a laughing smiley.

Netflix’s dream comes true

Meanwhile, Netflix is known for sharing hilarious memes on social media. Recently, it had tweeted its dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli had finally come thru after the caption of the Indian national player posted an image of himself watching a Netflix series. Sharing a still from his "quarantine diaries", the cricketer who is currently in Australia was clad in his "un-ironed T-shirt" and was comfortably watching a good series on Netflix snuggled on his couch.

Kohli arrived in Australia for India's upcoming bilateral series, starting from November 27. Taking note of the Indian skipper's tweet who is currently on a 14-day mandatory quarantine, Netflix India wrote excitedly, "That's us on the computer screen!" Netflix further revealed that it had been hoping to share the screen with the cricket fame for quite some time now.

