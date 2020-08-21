Microsoft Flight Simulator Stuck On Loading: How To Fix The Issue?

Microsoft’s next version of Flight Simulator has finally arrived this week and is packed with tons of exciting features for fans to try out. The amateur flight simulator is available on Windows PC and can be downloaded through the Microsoft Store and Steam. It is also available for Xbox One users via Xbox Game Pass subscription. It is certainly one of the most technically advanced simulator games to come out in a long time, but naturally, it comes with its flaws.

Microsoft Flight Simulator stuck on loading

A number of users have been running into issue after booting the title which wouldn’t let them get past the loading screen. Even after waiting for several minutes, the game remains stuck at the initial bootup screen and has to be terminated manually. While this may sound like a frustrating experience, it can actually be resolved at the user’s end.

How to resolve ‘Stuck on Loading Screen’ issue?

Run Microsoft Flight Simulator as an administrator

One of the recommended steps to fix the loading screen issue is to run the title as the Administrator. This has seemingly resolved the issue for a number of users. The official Twitter handle of Microsoft Flight Simulator has also recommended this step as a viable solution to the issue.

To run the game as an administrator, you will first need to locate the Microsoft Flight Simulator game icon, if it's not already on your desktop. You can use the search bar to locate it. Next, you need to right-click on the game icon and select 'Run as administrator.' If it doesn't resolve the issue, you can try restarting the system before moving on to the next step.

Re-install the game

It is most likely that the above method will resolve the issue, however, if you continue to encounter the same problem after running the game as an admin, the next step is to uninstall and reinstall it.

However, you should note that the above steps don't guarantee a permanent fix to the issue as you may likely run into similar issues or crashes later in the game.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store