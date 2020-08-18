Microsoft Patents Technology To Enable Touch Control On Older Laptops

Microsoft has applied for a new patent that aims to bring touch control using an external device on non-touch, old generation laptops. According to the media reports, the patent was applied on January 24 and published on August 6. Microsoft will be using an external and touch-sensitive device as an emulated touch screen in order to support input via touch on older laptops.

Microsoft to use an alternate device as 'emulated touchscreen'

The Tech company has patented a system that assures to convert a non-touch machine into a touch-controlled one by using a 'maneuverable emulated touch screen'. The company in the patent proposed that an external touch-sensing device, like a trackpad, can work with a special 'input mode' of Windows 10 and help the Operating System (OS) to treat the inputs from that device as dedicated touch inputs for controlling the laptop.

Actions will appear within 'focus area'

All the actions will appear within a 'focus area'- a smaller part of the display, as the OS processes external touch inputs. According to the patent, this particular area will let the users perform a range of operations using hand gestures, just like a regular touch screen for better navigation. It can also be moved to cover all parts of the display interface using a specific touch maneuver.

Moreover, the images drawn in the patent filing indicate that the mechanism envisioned by Microsoft will let the users perform several hand gestures to control actions within the focus area. This includes zooming in, zooming out, moving around the focus area with two fingers, drawing with one finger, and swiping down from the top to close an app, among other things.

No official confirmation on the implementation

So far there is no official confirmation from Microsoft with regard to the implementation of the patent. The company patent various technologies every year and not all of them end up coming out as a final consumer-focused system or device.

