Netizens Flood Twitter With Reactions After Kamala Harris Mentions ‘chithis’ At DNC

As Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for Vice President on August 19, in her speech she thanked her family, including ‘chithis’, for shaping her overall outlook as a person and as a leader. The Indian-origin US Senator using the Tamil term ‘Chithis’ at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) created quite a buzz on Twitter.

Kamala Harris gave a special shoutout to her #Chithis or aunts at the #DemConvention. https://t.co/oyDPvTAWUM — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 20, 2020

The Tamil word ‘chithis’ means aunt, and while Americans consulted Google, Indian-American community and Tamilians across the globe flooded the micro-blogging website with various reactions. From being ‘proud’ of Harris’ Indian Heritage to calling the shoutout to ‘Chithis’ as the ‘best part’ of her speech, Twitteratis just couldn’t keep calm. Here are some of the most trending reactions,

I literally have tears in my eyes. @KamalaHarris just said “chithis” which means auntie. My heart is so full right now — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 20, 2020

Kamala Harris, You had me on “chitti” (Tamil word for aunt)! 😆Seriously though, why aren’t we voting for her to be president!? https://t.co/z94317Dk3i — Arthi Jayaraman (@arthijayaraman) August 20, 2020

We just heard a VP candidate proudly mention her "chithis" during her acceptance speech... what a moment and what a refreshing leader she promises to be. #DemocraticConvention #DemConvention2020 #KamalaHarris — Abhilash GM (@abhilashgm) August 20, 2020

Harris says her mother taught her ‘to put family first’

On the third day of DNC, Harris spoke about her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who taught her to keep family first. She said that her late mother instilled a vision of ‘our nation as a beloved community, where all are welcome no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love’. Further, the California Senator mentioned that her parents had split up when she was five, after which her mother raised her and her siblings on her own.

While speaking about her mother, Harris said, “She raised us to be proud, strong black women. And she raised us to be proud of our Indian heritage. She taught us to put family first. The family you're born into, and the family you choose”.

She added, “Family is my sister, family is my best friend; my nieces and my godchildren. Family is my uncles, my aunts and my chithis”.

