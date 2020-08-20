Kamala Harris Talks About Her Mother At DNC, Says She Taught To 'put Family First'

Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, on August 18, shared another set of photographs from her childhood. Along with the photographs, which prominently featured her mother, she described how her mother taught her to keep family first. Tapping her Indian roots, the 55-year old leader wrote that that the "values” which were instilled in her and her sister Maya guided their lives.

Harris, who was born to an Indian mother Shyamala Gopalan, has previously tried to woo the South Asian crowd. Not only has she appeared on shows describing her love for the South Indian cuisine but also revealed that she asked her relatives to break coconut in temples for good luck.

In the latest set of photographs, she could be seen along with her mother, who is wearing Indian attire. Elaborating further in the caption, Harris wrote that her mother taught them to ‘put family first’, both, the one “you’re born into” and the family “you choose”. However, she added that it did not mean obsessing with oneself. "She also taught us to see a world beyond ourselves", Harris wrote.

My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives.



She taught us to put family first—the family you’re ​born​ ​into​ and the family you ​choose​—but to also see a world beyond ourselves. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/xU61nLrUXx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 20, 2020

Pictures go viral

Shared an hour ago, the photographs have created quite a buzz on the internet. While many have lauded Harris for embracing her Indian roots, many others have lambasted her for playing the 'Indian card'.

You and Joe give us hope for the future we deserve to have in this country even though things look so dark right now — Glenn-Simon Pardot (@WheresMyArk_23) August 20, 2020

I haven't seen one policy from them. I just see pictures from their childhood. Don't know what that has to do with the solution of the problems the country has. — Mr.AreyizBalaban (@ekinci_meric) August 20, 2020

Interesting to see you playing #Hindu #indian card. Trust me, it’s not gonna work. — Kapil (@pb65wale) August 20, 2020

You are a role model and an example for my daughters - who shrieked ‘she said chitti; we say Chitti!!’- thank you @KamalaHarris — Aditya Bhashyam (@baditya) August 20, 2020

She’s tweeting and speaking at the same time. She’s already more productive than Donald Trump. — Cajun in Colorado (@CajunInColorado) August 20, 2020

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris, who has many firsts to a trailblazing career starting with an attorney from California, was also the district attorney for San Francisco -- the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position. She is one of only three Asian Americans in the Senate and she is the first Indian-American ever to serve in the chamber. In the upcoming elections, she is running for the post of Vice President against Mike Pence, who is the presumptive candidate from the Republican party.

