National Handloom Day: People Celebrate 'ubiquitous Yet Diverse' Craft Of India

National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 each year to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, which played an important part in India’s freedom struggle.

Riya Baibhawi
National Handloom Day: People celebrate 'ubiquitous yet diverse' craft of India

National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 each year to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, which played an important part in India’s struggle for independence. The celebration also aims at generating awareness about the country’s diverse handloom industry and its impact on social-economic development. The tradition of looms in India is over 5000 years old and the sector currently provides livelihood to workers from over 27 lakh households in the country.

Marking the occasion today, not only did celebrities and politicians but also residents from across the nation shared photographs, animations, maps amongst others. Flaunting their love for the craft and appreciating artists, they also dished out congratulatory messages on social media.

PM Modi also joined them and saluted those who kept the ingenious tradition alive. While finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recalled her days in college when she wore Pochampally, Manipuri, Benarasi amongst others. Actress Priyanka Chopra also joined them flaunting her love for the Indian craft. Meanwhile, the government of Arunachal Pradesh gave a shout out to workers who 'create art out of the simplest tools.'

'Ubiquitous yet diverse' 

