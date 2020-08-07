National Handloom Day: People celebrate 'ubiquitous yet diverse' craft of India

National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 each year to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, which played an important part in India’s struggle for independence. The celebration also aims at generating awareness about the country’s diverse handloom industry and its impact on social-economic development. The tradition of looms in India is over 5000 years old and the sector currently provides livelihood to workers from over 27 lakh households in the country.

Marking the occasion today, not only did celebrities and politicians but also residents from across the nation shared photographs, animations, maps amongst others. Flaunting their love for the craft and appreciating artists, they also dished out congratulatory messages on social media.

PM Modi also joined them and saluted those who kept the ingenious tradition alive. While finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recalled her days in college when she wore Pochampally, Manipuri, Benarasi amongst others. Actress Priyanka Chopra also joined them flaunting her love for the Indian craft. Meanwhile, the government of Arunachal Pradesh gave a shout out to workers who 'create art out of the simplest tools.'

'Ubiquitous yet diverse'

On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation. Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. pic.twitter.com/XD7cs9ES7F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry.#NationalHandloomDay#Vocal4Handmade@smritiirani @TexMinIndia @MadhuryaGallery pic.twitter.com/A1bvbVEXKx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 7, 2020

The Swadeshi Movement on this day in 1905. Now, #NationalHandloomDay. India has a unique repertoire in handloom — cotton, silk, wool, jute, banana fibre. Ubiquitous yet distinct. Worn only handloom since college. Mangalagiri, Manipuri, Pochampally, Benarasi, Sambalpuri & more. pic.twitter.com/Re7aCpVjEw — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 7, 2020

#NationalHandloomDay

Shout out to all the artists of #ArunachalPradesh who effortlessly work to create art out of the simplest of the tools; their hands. Let's jointly boost our local artists & produces to intensify #vocalforlocal. pic.twitter.com/Pg8OxYJ5Rp — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) August 7, 2020

On the occasion of the #NationalHandloomDay, #MREI not only appreciates the skills of our #weavers and #artisans but also supports the clarion call of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi of going #VocalForLocal by using the hashtag: #Vocal4Handmade.@smritiirani pic.twitter.com/brfOtf64FQ — Manav Rachna (@manav_rachna) August 7, 2020

#Vocal4Handmade The magical weaves of India! On this #NationalHandloomDay a shoutout to all the weavers who weave magic in fabric. Wherever you visit in India there will always be a memory that you can bring back with you that will be unique, colorful and special.#IndiaVietnam pic.twitter.com/zrUxnO9RjY — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) August 7, 2020

"Every Weaver has her own dreams to weave"



One of the finest Craftsmen, Artisans & Weavers of the world are Indians.



Requesting all Indians to use most our Handlooms and support the artisans and help the timeless Indian heritage survive.#NationalHandloomDay pic.twitter.com/0tQxcyMa3X — Niyati Obhan (@NiyatiObhan) August 7, 2020

Presenting beautiful traditional attires from #Nyishi tribe. These beautiful tribal attires reflects how creativity is ingrained in Arunachali people. Let us preserve our tribal art and culture. #BuyLocal #Vocal4Handmade #AtmaNirbharBharat #NationalHandloomDay pic.twitter.com/jzg7QAEYT2 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 7, 2020

