Telangana Govt Releases Weavers' Money; Will Benefit Over 26,000 Weavers Amid COVID Crisis

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, Telangana on Saturday has decided to release weavers' money accrued under the 'Thrift Scheme' (Nethannaku Cheyutha) before the lock-in period of three years. According to Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, the weavers had saved Rs 31 crores, while the government added Rs 62 crore as its share in the scheme. By implementing this decision, about 26,500 weavers in the State will benefit financially, he added.

According to the minister, each weaver can now access an amount anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,25,000. He further added that the government will also release another Rs 1.18 crore to the weavers who are enrolled under cooperative societies that have enrolled and completed an earlier savings scheme. During a meeting with the officials, Rao instructed them to ensure that the money goes into the hands of the weavers at the earliest.

COVID-19 in Telangana

According to the Health Ministry, Telangana has recorded 1,813 cases of Coronavirus, out of which 1,065 people have been recovered. Meanwhile, 49 people have succumbed to the infection. A day after the Centre extended the national lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus till May 31, Telangana state cabinet also extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state till May 31, saying that life has to go on with the pathogen till a vaccine is found.

Meanwhile, wearing masks in public places is compulsory and violation would attract a fine of Rs 1,000. The Chief Minister had also said that the government has decided that all shops and businesses can run in all areas except in Hyderabad.

