World Lions Day: Twitterati Celebrate The Day & Urge All To 'save King Of Our Wildlife'

The internet has been celebrating World Lions Day. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the forest department had announced that they will be celebrating World Lions Day virtually. Thus, the netizens have taken to their social media accounts to spread awareness about wildlife conversation through posts. Read more to know about World Lions Day.

Twitter flooded by people celebrating World Lions Day

A number of known celebrities have shared posts about Word Lions Day. Randeep Hooda shared a couple of pictures of lions and wrote, “Happy World Lions Day. Today, let's celebrate our incredible natural heritage and virtually celebrate the day of the Majestic Asiatic Lions.@dcfsasangir@sachadench@4Apes@GujForestDept #worldlionday2020 #WorldLionDay”.

A number of other people have also shared posts about World Lions Day. A Twitterati wrote, “In Greek Mythology the powerful Nemean lion fell from the moon. It was the child of the Moon goddess with Zeus. Hercules killed the lion during the first of his 12 labours. Zeus placed the lion into the heavens as the Leo constellation.”

We aim to save the King of our Wildlife. I wish you a Happy #WorldLionDay.🦁 pic.twitter.com/Do62LIBaKz — Najib Balala (@tunajibu) August 10, 2020

It's #WorldLionDay and there's no better time to share our family pic with you.



Meet Felida Leone, Duraisimba and yours truly. As you can see, it was taken when Felida refused to go hunt being Lions' Day and all. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/tcyIQBEfCV — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 10, 2020

Another fan shared a small video about lions and wrote, “Happy World Lion Day. It is better to live like a lion for a day than to be a sheep for your entire life. Wish you a very happy World Lion Day. Take an oath on this World Lion Day, to help and save the natural habitat of the jungle's king to ensure his survival.”

Similarly, a number of other Twitter users have shared funny and witty about World Lions Day. Here are some fan reactions about the World Lions Day.

#worldlionday2020 #WorldLionDay 🦁 #worldlionday #Wizard101 Don’t be ashamed of your scars. They are just reminders that you are a survivor. You are stronger than whatever tried to hurt you. World Lion Day. Just a big cat! pic.twitter.com/prOflpTC3q — eτ🅷aɴd̶a̶a̶v̶i̶s̶ ≠ (@ZDragonhunter) August 10, 2020

On #WorldLionDay we celebrate the existence of these magnificent creatures and their contribution to the environment. Lions are killed as trophies and such act is despicable.

Protect lions and speak up for their rights and never visit a zoo or circus#animalrights #veganaf

🥰🐶 pic.twitter.com/WDAlCmMQyL — IⓋY #Animalrights🌱🐽🐾🦋🌊 (@Ivy_MiddletonUK) August 10, 2020

Some of the most popular identities have acknowledged the power of mighty lions. People like Winston Churchill, Alexander the Great, Chanakya and many more have written quotes about lions. So if you too want to celebrate this day with your friends and family, you can read some of the most popular quotes that can be used during the World Lions Day.

It was the nation and the race dwelling all round the globe that had the lion’s heart. I had the luck to be called upon to give the roar. -Winston Churchill

The lion and the calf shall lie down together but the calf won’t get much sleep. -Woody Allen

The one excellent thing that can be learned from a lion is that whatever a man intends doing should be done by him with a whole-hearted and strenuous effort. -Chanakya

I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion. -Alexander the Great

