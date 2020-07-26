Vietnam Bans Wildlife Trade, Hopes To Prevent Future Zoonotic Virus Pandemics

In the hopes of preventing another global outbreak like the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has announced a ban on the trade of wild animals. As per reports, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to ban the trading of wild species in the country including eggs, organs, or body parts.

Ban on all forms of wildlife trade

According to reports, conservationists who in the past have criticised Vietnam for its flourishing animal trade have welcomed the move. Demand for wildlife products, both legal and illegal, is arguably one of the highest in the region with reports estimating Vietnam's wildlife trade as a billion-dollar industry.

Tiger parts, rhino horns, and pangolins in the guise of being used in traditional medicine are some of the most smuggled goods across the globe. Earlier in February, 14 conservation organisations had sent a letter to the Vietnamese government stating that new and deadlier viruses like COVID-19 would continue to pose a threat in the wildlife trade is allowed to practice. In addition to trade in animal body parts, online wildlife trade is also a big aspect of the notorious business in Vietnam.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, and its links to infamous wet markets in Chinese city of Wuhan, the global wildlife trade as a whole has come under scrutiny.

As per reports, several species of wild animals are kept together cramped in small cages in these wet makers in extremely unhygienic conditions. These markets, therefore, become a perfect breeding ground for new and deadly viruses like COVID-19 which has now infected over 16 million worldwide.

First local case in over 100 days

Vietnam confirmed its first local case of COVID-19 in more than three months on Saturday, July 25 as authorities scrambled to contain the infection and trace patient contacts.

As per reports, the new case of infection has put the city of Danang back on high alert. Vietnam had managed to contain the local transmission of the virus for 100 days with its widespread testing programme and sweeping quarantine guidelines and had managed to keep the caseload to 417.

