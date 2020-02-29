Liverpool FC PL Title 'not Guaranteed' If League Gets Suspended Due To Coronavirus: Report

Liverpool FC are on course for a historic triumph in the Premier League. The Reds are 22 points clear off second-placed Manchester City as they march on towards their first Premier League title. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Liverpool FC's title reign could be over even before it begins.

Liverpool's coronavirus threat?

BREAKING: Liverpool 'would NOT be guaranteed Premier League title if the Government orders sports events to be cancelled to combat the spread of coronavirus' #LFC https://t.co/4RJiOtCp4D pic.twitter.com/LQN6UGdstt — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 28, 2020

Also Read | Liverpool News: Jordan Henderson Was Advised By Club Legend Steven Gerrard To Remain At Liverpool FC

Liverpool news: Liverpool FC's title in jeopardy?

Multiple publications across UK have reported that the Premier League shareholders could soon discuss the fate of the current season with the threat of coronavirus looming large. The Telegraph broke the news that the Premier League could deploy a contingency plan to navigate around the threat of coronavirus in the UK.

With 11 Matchdays left to play in the Premier League, the country could abandon all its sporting events ranging from a week to up to two months. This means that the business end of the current season could be scrapped. Liverpool FC are cruising towards their first league title in 30 years. However, reports suggest that there is 'no guarantee' that Liverpool will be awarded the Premier League title if the league gets suspended.

Also Read | Liverpool FC Announce Historic Turnover Of £533m After 2019 Champions League Heroics

Reports further add that 'there is no specific regulation in place in the Premier League governing such a scenario’. Along with Liverpool missing out on a Premier League title, the relegation battle and European qualification for the upcoming season could also fall in jeopardy.

Also Read | Liverpool FC To Go After Timo Werner Courtesy Striker's £51 Million Release Clause: Report

Coronavirus update: Affected sporting events

As per reports, more than 84,000 people have been infected with the virus so far. The number is increasing with every passing day. The death toll due to the virus is already close to 3000. The UK has reported 20 cases of people with a coronavirus infection. In Europe, Italy has been hit hard with the infection as the death toll has already reached 21.

Amidst such dire circumstances, countries are taking serious steps to prevent further outbreak of the disease. Serie A fixture between Juventus and Inter Milan this weekend will take place behind closed doors. Meanwhile, a couple of other fixtures have also seen the same fate. This summer's Euro 2020, that is scheduled to take place across several countries in Europe, could also be abandoned.

Paddy Power now have a market for whether the Tokyo 2020 Olympics goes ahead. They bet it's a 60% chance (4-6) it doesn't, 11-10 it does. — Sean Ingle (@seaningle) February 28, 2020

Liverpool news: When can Liverpool win Premier League?

With 27 games played, Liverpool FC could secure the title with just four more wins. They will head to Watford on Saturday.

Also Read | Chelsea And Liverpool FC C+an Sign Timo Werner In A Cut Price £25 Million Deal; Here's How