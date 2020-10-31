Netizens Hail Teen For Saving Lives Of 75 Residents Before Building Collapsed In Mumbai

An 18-year old boy named Kunal Mohite saved the life of 75 occupants of a two storey building in Dombivli, Mumbai. Web series proved helpful as Kunal was binge watching a series till dawn when he saved the life of these people. He was watching a show till 4 am when a part of his kitchen started falling down. Showing some spontaneity, Kunal woke up his family member and also alerted others so that they could vacate the building on time.

Boy saves life of 75 people

While speaking to ANI, Kunal said, “While watching a web-series till dawn, I saw part of my kitchen falling down and immediately alerted everyone to vacate the building”. The building had been declared ‘dangerous’ 9 months ago, but the residents strayed back. Kunal said, “We received a notice from the authorities but people residing here are financially very weak. They had no place to go to and thus stayed back here”.

Maharashtra: 75 occupants of a 2-storey building in Kopar, Dombivli saved by a young boy as building collapsed on 29th Oct early morning.



"While watching web-series till dawn, I saw part of kitchen falling down & alerted everyone to vacate the building," says 18-yr old Kunal pic.twitter.com/p2b6qOMSr2 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

On hearing the incident, netizens deemed the young boy as a 'hero'. "That's what our expectations from our today's youth is and you have proven to be par excellence. We are all so very proud and grateful to you for your deed . You will be known for your deeds may God bless you to be great human being and successful in your life", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Brilliant! From today, no parents should scold their children's if they are watching Web-Series or other TV channels dill dawn because, who knows, they may save people from get crushed in a building collapse".

Not all heroes wear capes ! While some are up all nights saving Gotham, se just watch webseries to save others ! #Kudos — Amit Kakkad (@amit_kkkd) October 30, 2020

So the residents of the building gonna pay for his free lifetime subscription or nah? — Bhvya (@Bhvya_5) October 30, 2020

That means everyone Shoud watch we series till dawn. Moral of the story . — Common Man on the Street (@RaghuRay9) October 30, 2020

Positive impact of watching webseries without pause — Anjana (@Anjana16186739) October 30, 2020

Must be Mirzapur..😀😀 — Aswini Parhi (@Aswini1) October 30, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/ANI)

