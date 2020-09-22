Last Updated:

'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020

On World Rhino Day, netizens took to the internet with cute Rhino videos and message to save the endangered species. Here's how netizens are celebrating the day

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
World Rhino Day

World Rhino Day is celebrated every year on September 22 in all parts of the world. On World Rhino Day, NGOs and animal welfare organisations conduct special programmes to spread awareness about the endangered species. They arrange programmes to spread messages towards saving the Rhinos from poaching and horn trade. 

Also Read | World Rhino Day: A Look At The Status Of Rhino& Their Conservation

This year, on World Rhino Day, many social media users took to their social media handles to share cute and adorable videos of Rhinos. Some social media users also spread awareness about how the species is on the verge of extinction. "This #WorldRhinoDay let’s give our voice to saving rhinos from illegal horn trade, let’s show our gratitude towards people who closely look after them #WildlifeWorkers #Activists who continuously are proactive in protecting them," (sic) tweeted a social media user. 

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Has A Special Message About Rhino Horns On World Rhino Day

Netizens on World Rhino Day 

Also Read | France: Critically Endangered Black Rhino Gives Birth To Male Calf, Watch Video

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Lauded By Harbhajan Singh For Feeding Animals With Family; Watch Video

What is World Rhino Day?

World Rhino Day was started in 2010 by the World Wildlife Fund, South Africa. World Rhino Day was created to generate awareness about the endangered animal, with all its five species, black, white, greater one-horned, Sumatran and Javan facing the threat of extinction. Every year, the day is celebrated on September 22, with various events and programmes organised with the aim to make everyone aware of the horrors on poaching on a global scale.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND