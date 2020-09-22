'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020

World Rhino Day is celebrated every year on September 22 in all parts of the world. On World Rhino Day, NGOs and animal welfare organisations conduct special programmes to spread awareness about the endangered species. They arrange programmes to spread messages towards saving the Rhinos from poaching and horn trade.

The one-horned rhinoceros constitutes a remarkable part of the identity of Assam. On #WorldRhinoDay, let's support the cause of conservation of the majestic animal. pic.twitter.com/HyYFnlXbbm — MyGov Assam (@mygovassam) September 22, 2020

This year, on World Rhino Day, many social media users took to their social media handles to share cute and adorable videos of Rhinos. Some social media users also spread awareness about how the species is on the verge of extinction. "This #WorldRhinoDay let’s give our voice to saving rhinos from illegal horn trade, let’s show our gratitude towards people who closely look after them #WildlifeWorkers #Activists who continuously are proactive in protecting them," (sic) tweeted a social media user.

Netizens on World Rhino Day

This #WorldRhinoDay let’s give our voice to saving rhinos from illegal horn trade, let’s show our gratitude towards people who closely look after them #WildlifeWorkers #Activists who continuously are proactive in protecting them. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4ZyqJ6pzxt — Tanmay Mishra™ (@tmishra22) September 22, 2020

Happy #WorldRhinoDay! These magnificent creatures just must be saved. A world without them is un-thinkable.

This is the most beautiful photo I’ve seen, with the last of the day’s sun making the rhino appear like a golden statue. ❤️🦏



📸 n/a pic.twitter.com/CQNqb7dLFB — Xpose Trophy Hunting (@XposeTrophyHunt) September 22, 2020

it's #WorldRhinoDay 🦏



goal is to end

rhino poaching & trafficking



this day is imperative in raising awareness, of the grave impact rhinoceros poaching has

on the species



urban myths surrounding

rhino horn, claiming

medicinal properties r false#animalrights #animalwelfare 🦋 pic.twitter.com/eSa9bWO2tz — 🦋 𝕄𝕒𝕞𝕒 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝔸𝕟𝕚𝕞𝕒𝕝𝕤 Ⓥ🏳️‍🌈🌿🕊💛🐝 (@MamaForChange) September 22, 2020

On #WorldRhinoDay, a tribute to #Sudan who passed away in 2018, aged 45. The last Northern White Rhino to walk this Earth, disappeared..we allowed this to happen. Let Sudan's legacy be a united resolve to address #WildlifeCrime & the drivers of our global biodiversity crisis..🙏 pic.twitter.com/T4zF6y6Bi6 — Mel dawson (@Meldawson6) September 22, 2020

Rhinos are land unicorns 💗big gentle giants let's protect them 🦏 #WorldRhinoDay pic.twitter.com/Acuoksw0ef — CrikeyPhotography_18 (@Kaylie64283372) September 22, 2020

What is World Rhino Day?

World Rhino Day was started in 2010 by the World Wildlife Fund, South Africa. World Rhino Day was created to generate awareness about the endangered animal, with all its five species, black, white, greater one-horned, Sumatran and Javan facing the threat of extinction. Every year, the day is celebrated on September 22, with various events and programmes organised with the aim to make everyone aware of the horrors on poaching on a global scale.

