Randeep Hooda Has A Special Message About Rhino Horns On World Rhino Day

Actor Randeep Hooda shared a picture on his Instagram on the occasion of World Rhino Day. The quirky caption he shared along with the picture is also something to look out for as it garnered his followers’ attention. Check out the post and read on:

Randeep Hooda’s Instagram Post

Randeep Hooda shared his picture of a Rhino sitting in the middle of a field. The picture is taken at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, as the location on the post says. The caption that gave a good laugh to his fans was – “No!! Rhino horn doesn’t make you horny!!” His fans, while appreciating his photography skills, also took to the comment section to talk about his hilarious caption.

Fans' reactions to Randeep's post

Randeep Hooda's other Instagram post

The actor often shares pictures of nature and animals. His Instagram feed shows how much the actor is in love with nature and appreciates it. His posts about wildlife and nature are always accompanied by two quirky hashtags - #WildRandeep and #JungleHooda. Yesterday, on September 21, 2020, he celebrated the International Day of Peace as he posted a serene capture from Jim Corbett National Park.

On the work front

Randeep Hooda was last seen in the Sam Hargrave-directorial Extraction. The movie was bankrolled by Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwern. The film starred Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour in pivotal roles.

The plot is inspired by Ande Parks-authored novel Ciudad. It revolves around the son of an Indian drug lord who is kidnapped and kept in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and depicts how a black ops mercenary has taken up the task to rescue him. Randeep was also seen in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to Love Aaj Kal which starred Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The plot was similar to that of the first film but did not impress critics and the audience. The actor is all set to appear next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is in its last leg of shooting at Mehboob Studios, in Mumbai.

