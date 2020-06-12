Shikhar Dhawan Lauded By Harbhajan Singh For Feeding Animals With Family; Watch Video

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan recently took to Instagram and shared a video of himself feeding animals with the help of his son Zoravar. In the video, his wife Ayesha Dhawan can be seen capturing the pictures of the father-son duo. Shikhar Dhawan wrote in the caption, that as a father, it is very important for him to teach his son the “true values of life”. Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also took note of Dhawan’s post and left his reply in the comments section.

Also Read | Maneka Gandhi Blasts Kerala Govt Over Elephant Deaths, Alleges Inaction

Harbhajan Singh expresses admiration for Shikhar Dhawan’s gesture

On Friday, June 12, Shikhar Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself feeding some hungry animals and urged everyone to do the same during these “tough times”. His teammate Harbhajan Singh took note of his gesture and his caption and wrote “Sabash Jatta!” in the comments.

Shikhar Dhawan and son Zoravar feed animals, watch video

Also Read | World Rhino Day: A Look At The Status Of Rhino & Their Conservation on occasion of ‘Save the Rhinos’

Shikhar Dhawan’s association with “People for Animals”

Shikhar Dhawan has been known for his commitment towards animal welfare for a quite some time. Earlier this year, back in January, he announced his association with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) named "People for Animals" on Instagram. It is India's largest animal welfare organization which rescues and rehabilitates sick and needy animals. In the picture, Shikhar Dhawan can be seen posing along with Indian politician and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi.

Shikhar Dhawan’s shows his charitable side with Maneka Gandhi

Shikhar Dhawan talks about Rohit Sharma

Shikhar Dhawan's opening partner Rohit Sharma is also known for his love for animals courtesy his passion for the welfare of rhinos, something which former England captain Kevin Pietersen also shares through his venture 'Save The Rhinos'.

Quite recently, Shikhar Dhawan interacted with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Instagram Live. During the interaction, the left-handed batsman praised his opening partner Rohit Sharma and revealed how they have managed to find much success on the field. He revealed that the two have known each other since their Under-19 days. Shikhar Dhawan then added that both he and Rohit Sharma trust each other and have a great friendship which works for them. The Delhi Capitals cricketer further stated that both of them know each other’s nature and characters and at the same time, he is proud that they have done so well for India.

Shikhar Dhawan praises Rohit Sharma, watch video

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Compares MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma's Captaincy In IPL Cricket

Also Read | Pregnant Elephant's Death: Maneka Gandhi's Website Hacked Over Mallapuram Comments