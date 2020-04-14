Netizens Applaud Uttar Pradesh Cops For Postponing Their Weddings To Work During Lockdown

Amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, three Uttar Pradesh cops are being lauded on Twitter for postponed their weddings to work during the ongoing crisis. Uttar Pradesh Police took to social media to share that the three members of the police department chose to postpone their wedding to get back to duty. According to a local media outlet, Constable Deepak Singh, Constable Rashid Ali and a woman constable postponed their wedding in a bid to work during such unprecedented times.

As per reports, Constable Deepak Singh of Kanpur was supposed to get married on May 6, however, he decided to postpone his wedding. He is currently tasked with delivering food ration door to door during the nationwide lockdown. On the other hand, Constable Rashid Ali from Sanchedi Police Station was also supposed to get married on May 30. Due to the lockdown measures, Rashid chose to cancel his leave and deferred his wedding.

A woman constable was also applauded by the UP Police as she was all set to get married in March, however, she chose to postpone the wedding and decided to marry once things get back to normal. As per reports, she is currently delivering food to the poor as part of her duty. As the UP police lauded the three constables, social media also ‘saluted’ them for their dedication towards their jobs.

We salute to these heroes and owe a lot to each one of you for serving this nation day & night. 💕🙏🏻 @@myogiadityanath Can you please recognise each of our heroes for their supreme sacrifices once we come out from this pandemic? #coronawarriors #Coronafighters #Heroes — Vijay S. (@piscesvijay) April 13, 2020

Jay hind — Rajneesh Shukla Basti UP (@up_rajneesh) April 13, 2020

Great,

Salute to You,

Long long live you with your loving one. ✌👑 — Sanjay (@SanjayBenwal) April 13, 2020

जय हिंद की सेना।। — Sushil Kumar Gautam(पानी बचाओ) (@bhola70) April 13, 2020

इस संकट की घडी मे आप सभी भगवान का ही दूसरा रूप हो।

दिल से नमन।

जय हिंद 🙏 — Deepak pithora (@deepak_chak) April 13, 2020

Lockdown extended till May 3

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on April 14, announced that the lockdown imposed in the country will be extended till May 3. He said, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3”. Currently, India has more than 10,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has also claimed nearly 358 lives.

