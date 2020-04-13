Mumbai Police's Tweets Amid Coronavirus Crisis That Went Viral On The Internet In No Time

The whole world is currently fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai Police are doing everything in their power to make people aware of the current situation and are urging people to stay in their house. The entire nation is under a 21 day COVID-19 lockdown.
Coronavirus in Mumbai is also on a rise with more number of cases being added every day. Mumbai Police is also giving out some important instructions for the citizens of Mumbai during this COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the instances when the Mumbai police won over the internet with its witty and informative tweets.
Half a glass of tea is fine; but news should always be complete. #TakingOnCorona #FakeNews #coronavirusinindia pic.twitter.com/1yegrACSwC— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 11, 2020
Mojo Jojo's badder than you, #Coronavirus !— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 10, 2020
But guess what? He’s on our side.
He is #TakingOnCorona #MojoAgainstEvil pic.twitter.com/hanAc4I0kx
Just taking the ‘ACP Jai Dixit’ route to ensure that the city gets back to normalcy soon - that too, with a ‘Dhoom’!— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020
All Mumbaikars need to do is not make ‘Dus Bahaane’ about going out unnecessarily! https://t.co/USkaUrnbCE
The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/1JpYXXUk9Y— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020
‘Colloportus' your doors, folks!— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 7, 2020
A lot more than just 5 points will be awarded to all those who stay home during #lockdown and don’t create panic.#DumbledoreSaysShutTheDoor #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/9Gp6WZnc3E
You don’t need a fortune cookie to tell you what to do to stay safe. #FortuneFavoursTheAlert #TakingOnCorona #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/NhFc1QsbXV— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 5, 2020
‘Don’t underestimate the power of a common man’ who can combat #coronavirus by just being at home! #takingoncorona #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/Ma1tG2oMXa— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 5, 2020
#TheGoodPlace to be at to avoid any such ‘catastrophe’? Home Sweet Home.#TheGoodPlaceHome #TakingOnCorona #LockdownLearnings @nbcthegoodplace@TedDanson pic.twitter.com/AJ7HYNwn16— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 2, 2020
