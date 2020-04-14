PM Modi Extends India's Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3; Announces Additional Measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday, announced that the lockdown imposed in the country will be extended till May 3. He said, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3."

In his televised address, PM Modi said, "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions."

#BREAKING | Till April 20, every state, district & locality will be closely monitored - how lockdown is being implemented & how effective it is against Covid. Those successful in containing hotspots - there essential relaxations may be given: PM Modi https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/tK3LhAJlkH — Republic (@republic) April 14, 2020

Earlier, the Prime Minister had on Saturday held consultations with Chief Ministers through video-conferencing, during which talks were held over the need for extending the lockdown further after taking into consideration the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. During the course of the meeting, he had said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the States on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks.

The Prime Minister underlined that the motto of the government earlier was 'jaan hai to jahaan hai' but now it is 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi'. Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

In his address PM Modi also said, "If India would not have adopted a holistic and integrated approach, had it not been for quicker decisions, India's situation would have been different. But it is clear from the experiences of the past that the path we have chosen is correct. The nation has greatly benefitted from lockdown and social distancing."

PM Modi also said that people have gone through hardships to save India. "I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice," he said.

#LIVE | Before concluding, I am asking for your support. First, take care of the elders at your homes. Second, lockdown and social distancing must be followed. Use face masks. Third, follow tips to improve your immunity. Fourth, download Aarogya Setu app, and tell others: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/iddT7E2Jgj — Republic (@republic) April 14, 2020

A total number of 10,363 cases of novel Coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

