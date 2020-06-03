Dallas Police Ask For Pics Of Anti-racism Protesters, Netizens Reply With Memes

Amid the protests over the killing of George Floyd in the United States, the Dallas Police Department requested internet users to share pictures of people who are taking part in the demonstrations. However, the comment section of the post soon was flooded with hilarious memes and pictures of K-pop stars. The Dallas Police took to Twitter to urge netizens to share videos of ‘illegal activity’ from the protests.

If you have video of illegal activity from the protests and are trying to share it with @DallasPD, you can download it to our iWatch Dallas app. You can remain anonymous. @ChiefHallDPD @CityOfDallas — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 31, 2020

Netizens share K-Pop videos

Within hours, the feed was spammed with jokes and K-Pop videos. While one internet user shared the steps of “How to grow potatoes”, others wrote, “I've got video of illegal activity with you using mace and tear gas on people that weren't committing any crimes. Who does that get reported to?”. Another user added, “As a Dallas resident I am more afraid of the police than criminals during this.. their job is to PROTECT and serve the PEOPLE not endanger them!”.

i have a video for you pic.twitter.com/UVLUY25y9K — double gulp horchata (@dataorgxiii) May 31, 2020

I got footage of a criminal right here



pic.twitter.com/2uBxIhwuYU — see pinned📌Jimin’s Little Spoon⁷ (@heatherhellrasr) May 31, 2020

How To make Scrambled eggs



Step 1: Beat It

Beat your eggs until they're completely blended. Add a little water, cream or milk to make them tender. Use 1 tablespoon of liquid per egg. — #BIM #BIACKIiVESMATTER 𝕘𝕒𝕫𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕟 ♡ ѕтαy (@mgazellion) May 31, 2020

do not share protestors faces!!!!!!! spam with fancams!!!!!!! spam with fancams!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Pmd5CNfP8d — zen⁷ ACAB BLM (@thndrblsm) May 31, 2020

here’s a video, i’ll dm you some more💕pic.twitter.com/VihMsrI81M — sterre ✿ (@marvelous70s) May 31, 2020

PLEASE WATCH THIS ❗️❗️❗️ ILLEGAL ACTIVITY pic.twitter.com/yK6tAGDRSO — 𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢 ⁷♡ 𝐛𝐥𝐦 (@miniaturechim) May 31, 2020

Yes I have some photos of police using excessive force. I'd like to submit that for your review! — steven ~conflict zone mode~ (@stevanzetti) May 31, 2020

i hope u like fancams 💘 pic.twitter.com/Nvk7IW93D1 — joce #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@hobifvr) May 31, 2020

George Floyd's death

George Floyd died in police custody and his tragic death has angered millions across the world. Demonstrators reportedly said that the focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces. In viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed.

All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry. After the death of Floyd, Americans have hit the streets in protests, which have taken a turn for the worse with incidents of vandalism, rioting and looting in the name of the protests.

