Dallas Police Ask For Pics Of Anti-racism Protesters, Netizens Reply With Memes

Dallas Police Department requested internet users to share pictures of people who are taking part in the demonstrations, netizens share K-pop videos instead.

K-pop

Amid the protests over the killing of George Floyd in the United States, the Dallas Police Department requested internet users to share pictures of people who are taking part in the demonstrations. However, the comment section of the post soon was flooded with hilarious memes and pictures of K-pop stars. The Dallas Police took to Twitter to urge netizens to share videos of ‘illegal activity’ from the protests. 

Netizens share K-Pop videos 

Within hours, the feed was spammed with jokes and K-Pop videos. While one internet user shared the steps of “How to grow potatoes”, others wrote, “I've got video of illegal activity with you using mace and tear gas on people that weren't committing any crimes. Who does that get reported to?”. Another user added, “As a Dallas resident I am more afraid of the police than criminals during this.. their job is to PROTECT and serve the PEOPLE not endanger them!”. 

George Floyd's death

George Floyd died in police custody and his tragic death has angered millions across the world. Demonstrators reportedly said that the focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces. In viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. 

All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry. After the death of Floyd, Americans have hit the streets in protests, which have taken a turn for the worse with incidents of vandalism, rioting and looting in the name of the protests.

