Netizens Start Memefest After Brazil Prez Bolsonaro's 'crocodile' Remark On COVID Vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro recently cautioned his citizens that his government won’t be responsible if the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine turns people into “crocodiles”. He also warned that the government will not take any responsibility if women are left bearded. Such remarks by Bolsonaro has left netizens stunned and has also triggered a meme fest on social media. Earlier this week, when Brazil launched its mass inoculation drive, Bolsonaro said that he won't get vaccinated. Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, the Brazilian President has been sceptical of the virus and also termed it as a "little flu".

Meme fest

From sharing images of people dressed as crocodiles to different crocodile cartoons, netizens have created different memes on Bolsonaro’s statement. The meme fest has become a reason for laugh riot on the internet. Let's have a look.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says the @pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 could turn human beings in alligators pic.twitter.com/y8ZobUFNKs — Samuel Pancher (@SamPancher) December 17, 2020

I can't wait pic.twitter.com/MksmBQ6M1W — Iron Gorilla King 🇻🇦 (@akita_c) December 18, 2020

“If anything, it’s made my husband more alluring”, says Mrs Coolaid of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4Xu0dvb1qL — Simon Bonner. (@LodroNorbu) December 18, 2020

🔴URGENTE : Confirmado o primeiro caso de jacaré em forma de gente,após vacina da Pfizer ser aplicada. pic.twitter.com/zUY7Ah3hGD — Rafael Moura (@RafaellMM) December 17, 2020

Claro que isso é mentira.

Mas até que seria até bom se fosse verdade.

Pensa o tanto de Alligatorman que iriam entrar pros X-Men!

Até eu quero!

Onde é a fila pra tomar essa vacina? pic.twitter.com/Ai78AFo181 — Max Braga (@MaxBraga) December 17, 2020

Current situation in Brazil

As per the local media reports, Jair Bolsonaro said that he will not need the COVID-19 vaccine because he has already tested positive for Coronavirus due to which his body has developed the antibodies for the virus. This statement from the country's President comes when Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been undergoing trials in Brazil. Meanwhile, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is already being used in the United States and Britain.

While launching the immunization drive in Brazil on Wednesday, Bolsonaro said that although the Coronavirus vaccine is free, it is not compulsory for all to get inoculated. On Thursday, Brazil's Supreme Court passed a ruling saying that vaccine was obligatory, but cannot be "forced" on people. According to this latest ruling, the country's government can fine people for not being vaccinated and even ban them from certain public spaces, but cannot force them to take it.

(Image Credits: AP)

