Lake Pyramid In Nevada Turns 'unique Shade Of Turquoise' After Toxic Algae Bloom

A lake in the American state of Nevada has mysteriously turned turquoise blue, international media reported. Lake Pyramid, which is located in Lake Pyramid Paiute Tribes’ reservation in the desert state, has changed its colour to a lighter shade of blue in the recent weeks. While it may seem to be an aesthetically pleasing change, scientists have attributed the colour change to a toxic algae bloom.

Increased level of cyanotoxin

As per the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, water samples collected on July 22, showed an increased level of cyanotoxin which may cause harm to humans as well as animals. As a result, the authorities have temporarily closed the lake.

August 5, 2020 photos: pic.twitter.com/st2p0OO7zr — Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe (@plpt) August 10, 2020

"Pyramid Lake is currently experiencing a temporary toxic algae bloom. Water samples reported from July 22, 2020, show cyanotoxin levels that may cause harm. All beaches at Pyramid Lake will be closed until further notice", it said in a statement.

August 2 Satellite view of the Pyramid Lake Whiting event in its early stages pic.twitter.com/SoPltG1lG3 — Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe (@plpt) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the US’ polar-orbiting system Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) also took to Twitter to share a photograph of the intoxicated lake. Along with the image, they explained that the lake had turned an unusual shade of turquoise due to the toxic bloom. However, they said that it won’t harm the lake’s aquatic livestock.

Following a toxic algae bloom, Pyramid Lake in Nevada has turned an unusual shade of turquoise, as seen in this #NOAA20 image from 8/13. Experts say the color is due to an abundance of calcium carbonate in the water, which is rare but not dangerous to the lake’s aquatic life. pic.twitter.com/oyR83LDkZH — Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) (@JPSSProgram) August 14, 2020

Soon, after the photographs, of the emerald colour lake, surfaced, netizens took to their accounts to express shock on the natural alteration. However, there were many others who dubbed it as 'beautiful.' and 'stunning' Yet few have were left wondering if it was good or bad.

