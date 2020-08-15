'Fire Tornado' Emerges Near Lake Hughes In California, Videos Surface

A horrifying video of a ‘fire tornado’ has surfaced on the internet. First shared, by Veronica Miracle on Twitter, the video captures a 'burning' tornado making its way through Los Angeles. Forest fires have accelerated in California, with flames engulfing 10,000 acres of the land in Angeles National Forest near Lake Hughes and necessary evacuations have been placed.

#LakeFire trends on social media

In the 22 second video, a colossal tornado could be seen emerging from Lake Fire and making it's way to the Lake Hughes in rural Los Angeles county. The clip not only features the tornado sucking up everything in its way but also one can clearly hear the ‘loud roar’ of the winds. Since shared, the video has been viewed by nearly 40 thousand people, many of whom have shared more photos and clip of the ‘fire tornado.’

The #LakeFire is just a couple miles away from us now. We are standing in between the fire and Lake Hughes in rural Los Angeles County.



If you listen closely, you can hear the roar of the flames coming toward us. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/aQfrWvHh90 — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 13, 2020

Just spoke to a man who lives up the street from this road block. He says when he left his home there was a wall of flames coming toward it. He thinks his house is gone.



Media is now being evacuated from here because fire is approaching. Moving closer to Lake Hughes. pic.twitter.com/xE48GgxrBw — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 13, 2020

Fire tornado. Look at the wind pick up! You can hear the roar of the flames. This is insane. #LakeFire pic.twitter.com/vr7RkzxCnz — Douglas MacDonald (@dmac5dmark2) August 15, 2020

You can see the some of the tornado aspect in this screen shot from the video. pic.twitter.com/XHrJLa6tuc — Chantele Milton (@ChanteleMilton) August 14, 2020

As per Associated Press, a huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles flared up on August 14 afternoon, sending up an enormous cloud of smoke as it headed toward the California aqueduct in the Antelope Valley. However, no new evacuations were ordered. The fire was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred more than 18 square miles (46.6 square kilometres) of brush and trees.

Experts predict that record-breaking heat is possible through the weekend, with triple-digit temperatures and unhealthy air predicted for many parts of the state. Preliminary damage assessments found that at least five buildings burned in the Lake Hughes area north of Los Angeles, but authorities said they believed more had been damaged or destroyed. There was no containment of a blaze that blackened foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa.

