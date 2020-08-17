Lakers To Don Black Mamba Jersey In Kobe Bryant's Honour If They Make Round 2 Of Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it to the playoffs, with the top conference seeding, for the first time in six seasons. However, the team will start their playoffs run after overcoming countless hurdles during they faced during the year. Determined to win the 17th franchise title to honour late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, the team is reportedly planning to wear a Black Mamba jersey if they advance to the 2nd round of the playoffs.

Sources: If Lakers advance past 1st round of playoffs over Portland, they plan to wear the Black Mamba jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant in following rounds. Jersey features a snakeskin print on the outside. Bryant, daughter Gianna and 7 others died in a helicopter crash in January. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 17, 2020

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers will wear a special Black Mamba jersey to honour Kobe Bryant if they beat Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers to advance in the playoffs. Months before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the sports world, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others including the pilot lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. Post their deaths, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the team have openly spoken about wanting to win the title to honour Bryant's legacy. Wearing Black Mamba jerseys is another way for the team to honour their legend.

Nike will also be releasing a dual 8/24 “Black Mamba” Lakers jersey during “Mamba Week,” celebrating both chapters of Kobe Bryant’s career. pic.twitter.com/G2zq34Pqox — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 13, 2020

The jersey chosen is from the Lakers' Lore Series look from 2018. Kobe Bryant also contributed to the design, which features snakeskin patterns along with yellow highlights and 16 stars that will represent the franchise's 16 previous NBA titles. Nike also recently revealed that they will be re-releasing Bryant's jerseys with both his numbers (No.8, No. 24) on it.

Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to five NBA champions, which included one three-peat (2000-2002) and one two-peat (2009, 2010). The 18-time All-Star was a No. 13 Round 1 pick during the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, after which he was promptly traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac. Bryant wore the No. 8 jersey at the start of his career but switched to No.24 during the 2006-07 season.

Following his death, Lakers honoured him by retiring both his jerseys. NBA players have honoured the legend in various ways, ranging from social media posts to tattoos. James, along with Davis, got tattoos to honour Bryant after his death. On multiple occasions, James has spoken about carrying on Bryant's legacy. The Lakers will face the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST).

