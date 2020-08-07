VVS Laxman Goes Into Nostalgic Mode With Skyjump Photo From 2002 New Zealand Tour

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman is regarded as one of the best cricketers to ever play for India. The batsman has several iconic innings to his name and has managed to guide India to positive results from losing positions many times in his career. The retired cricketer recently took to Instagram to share a nostalgic memory from India’s 2002 tour of New Zealand.

VVS Laxman gets nostalgic, shares a picture with teammates

VVS Laxman took to Instagram to share a picture with his teammates on #throwbackthursday. The former cricketer shared two pictures, in which he is seen along with other Indian cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan. VVS Laxman wrote in the caption that the posted pictures were from the Auckland Sky Tower, which provided wonderful memories.

In the first picture shared by VVS Laxman, he along with Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan are seen in bungee jumping gear just before they’re about to jump. The cricketers are seen looking towards the camera with their hands folded, with the beautiful backdrop of Auckland visible in the background. The second picture shared by VVS Laxman is a similar one, in which the cricketers are seen posing together. While VVS Laxman is seen with his arms over Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Sachin Tendulkar are visible smiling while Yuvraj Singh is clicked as he gestures a victory sign towards the camera.

The Auckland Sky Tower is a famous tourist attraction in New Zealand and is also classified as New Zealand’s tallest building. The Sky Tower is located in the centre of Auckland’s Central Business District. Tourists visiting the location have the option of experiencing a sky jump or a skywalk from the tower as well.

Fans love VVS Laxman’s post, Harbhajan Singh reacts

Cricket fans seemed to love the picture shared by VVS Laxman. A fan commented saying that the picture showed his childhood heroes. Another fan mentioned how the picture captured the legends of Indian cricket. One fan interestingly revealed how he still has the newspaper cut-out of the same picture. A fan also recalled how he saw the same picture in Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography.

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh also replied to the post, saying that those times were great fun. Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh aren’t the only cricketers to enjoy the Sky Tower adventure. Earlier this year, pictures of Irfan Pathan, sports presenter Jatin Sapru and New Zealand pacer Trent Boult also surfaced online, in which the trio are seen atop the tower in New Zealand.

Image Courtesy: instagram/vvslaxman281