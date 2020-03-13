The Debate
Newly Discovered Treehopper With 'wacky Fashion Sense' Gets Named After Lady Gaga

What’s Viral

Treehopper with 'devilish' horns recently discovered by PhD candidate gets it's name after Lady Gaga and what follows is widespread fame and tons of reactions.

Treehopper discovered with 'devilish' horns named after Lady Gaga

Known for her eye-catching outrageous outfits and popular music, the flamboyant celebrity Lady Gaga now has a brand new species named after her. Recently identified, the beautiful and vibrant insect happens to be the newest species of treehopper and has gained widespread recognition and love from all around the world. 

Gaga's spirit animal

Kaikaia gaga, the newly identified treehopper that hails from Pacific Coast's Nicaragua, has achieved a rather popular name inspired by the pop diva, Lady Gaga, owing to its spectacularly distinct features and a stunning body, now getting as much spotlight as Gaga herself does. 

The discoverer behind the astonishing new genus, Brendan Morris, a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a PhD candidate in entomology, has been successful in his attempt of putting on glittery fame to his sought species. 

Reportedly, the insect that happens to be the most distinct and unique species exhibiting a pair of devilish horns on its head is commonly found everywhere, only it never came into the limelight. 

Twitter enlightened

However, what is all-the-more interesting is the extreme curiosity and showers of love, recognition and a barrel of laughs to Kaikaia Gaga that nonetheless has gained her widespread popularity - Kaikaia hit the celebrity boards.

