Newly Discovered Treehopper With 'wacky Fashion Sense' Gets Named After Lady Gaga

Known for her eye-catching outrageous outfits and popular music, the flamboyant celebrity Lady Gaga now has a brand new species named after her. Recently identified, the beautiful and vibrant insect happens to be the newest species of treehopper and has gained widespread recognition and love from all around the world.

Gaga's spirit animal

Kaikaia gaga, the newly identified treehopper that hails from Pacific Coast's Nicaragua, has achieved a rather popular name inspired by the pop diva, Lady Gaga, owing to its spectacularly distinct features and a stunning body, now getting as much spotlight as Gaga herself does.

Kaikaia gaga in the forests of Nicaragua like: https://t.co/PZSwdSXOOw — Brendan Morris 🌈 (@BiophileB) March 11, 2020

The discoverer behind the astonishing new genus, Brendan Morris, a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a PhD candidate in entomology, has been successful in his attempt of putting on glittery fame to his sought species.

Kaikaia gaga is official! She represents a new genus & species of #treehopper from Nicaragua. “Kaikaia” is derived from Miskito & means “to see”, referring to the unique glimpse she yields into the evo of the largest treehopper subfamily. Fittingly named after my Queen, @LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/V0AL1G6G0L — Brendan Morris 🌈 (@BiophileB) January 29, 2020

K. gaga is known from 1 female specimen collected in the early 90's & label data is rather slim. After spamming the collector's various pts of contact...a reply arrived! Not only did they provide more specific locality/method data, they promised more bugs & local contacts! YAS! pic.twitter.com/KQBLYHHIsK — Brendan Morris 🌈 (@BiophileB) January 31, 2020

Reportedly, the insect that happens to be the most distinct and unique species exhibiting a pair of devilish horns on its head is commonly found everywhere, only it never came into the limelight.

So thrilled that "my" newest baby is making headlines, she deserves all the attention! Not to shamelessly self-promote, but I really love this graphic! #Kaikaiagaga #treehoppers #bugpop https://t.co/J1eWbIhUzF — Brendan Morris 🌈 (@BiophileB) March 10, 2020

Twitter enlightened

However, what is all-the-more interesting is the extreme curiosity and showers of love, recognition and a barrel of laughs to Kaikaia Gaga that nonetheless has gained her widespread popularity - Kaikaia hit the celebrity boards.

A newly discovered insect with a "wacky fashion sense" has been named after Lady Gaga.



The insect, now called "Kaikaia gaga" is a flamboyant-looking genus of treehopper.



Photo credit: L. Brian Stauffer pic.twitter.com/5pIwcr8PQI — Fact Retriever (@factretriever) March 11, 2020

This is news I need... Lady Gaga now has an insect named after her! Meet Kaikaia Gaga, a newly identified species of treehopper native to the pacific coast of Nicaragua. pic.twitter.com/pnZ7FNmlug — Brett Allega (@BrettSpeaksOut) March 11, 2020

@ladygaga scientist have immortalized you...you are an insect now, Kaikaia gaga pic.twitter.com/8ZC8powWnl — Ervin Quizon (@gillon76) March 12, 2020

There is a new bug named after the #mothermonster herself! #KaikaiaGaga ! May it live on forever as will our queen, @ladygaga .

*Not gunna lie, it's kinda adorable.* pic.twitter.com/rnzGb9SZ4o — Erika Marti (@erikamtz10) March 12, 2020

A new treehopper species was named "Kaikaia gaga" after @ladygaga: "If there is going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it's going to be a treehopper, because they've got these crazy horns, they have this wacky fashion sense."



the resemblance is uncanny! pic.twitter.com/x87KMvB35X — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 10, 2020

