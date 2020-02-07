Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra Among Stars Who Proved Met Gala Is The Craziest Fashion Event

With a theme that celebrates the outrageous and over-the-top nature of camp, it should come as no surprise to fashion enthusiasts across the world that the looks at the 2019 Met Gala were not for the faint-hearted, with noted red carpet champs, Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Celine Dion, gliding down the red carpet in their best. From Lady Gaga's flamboyant striptease on the red carpet of four different Brandon Maxwell looks to the inimitable Billy Porter showing up in a Sun God-inspired ensemble, the Met Gala 2019 undoubtedly witnessed some crazy ideas in execution. Here are a few celebrities who proved that Met Gala is surely an offbeat fashion event.

Priyanka Chopra

At the Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a grey-yellow-pink Dior gown. the actor wore a spiky silver gown with her hair in tight and frothy curls. Her eyebrows were painted grey and her eyes were lined with a white eyeliner. Nick, meanwhile, wore an all-white suit and looked like an Italian mafia lord with his thin, fake moustache. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone:

Giving her own spin to campy fashion, Deepika Padukone showed up at the Met Gala in a pink ball gown designed by Zac Posen. The actor wore her hair big and puffy with a pink hairband. Deepika Padukone accessorised her look with large earrings and a silver bracelet. Take a look at the picture:

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is no novice when it comes to making a statement on red carpets. The singer and actor went for outrageous fuchsia pink cape gown designed by her friend Brandon Maxwell with a 25-foot train. The actor accessorised her look with an oversized pink hair bow and dramatic eye makeup. Take a look:

(Image: Priyanka Chopra and Lady Gaga Instagram)

