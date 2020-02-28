Lady Gaga Releases The Music Video For Her New Single 'Stupid Love', Fans Go 'GAGA'

Lady Gaga released a music video for her latest single Stupid Love. The singer-songwriter hadn't released an independent single for over three years except for music from her movie A Star is Born. This time around, Lady Gaga has treated her fans with an energetic dance track and its music video has been reportedly shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro. Fans of Lady Gaga had reportedly been waiting for the pop icon to make a comeback to the mainstream music industry. Now, fans have praised Lady Gaga with an uproar of tweets for her latest single Stupid Love. Check out fan reactions below -

Also read: Lady Gaga announces first pop single 'Stupid Love' after almost 3 years

Lady Gaga - Stupid Love

Also read: Woman delivers impromptu Oscar-night performance of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow', netizens in awe

Fans react to Lady Gaga's Stupid Love

2009: I want your bad romamce

2020: I want your #StupidLove@ladygaga is the goddess of pinkhttps://t.co/XmXfTDZZnd — Alex dRed (@a1exDred) February 28, 2020

Also read: Lady Gaga goes Instagram official with BF Michael Polansky in a swoon-worthy post, see pic

Lady Gaga made a badass Music Video only using an iPhone. Some of ya’ll faves can’t make a decent video even with high budget. ☕️



The original supreme has risen. #StupidLove pic.twitter.com/zgRwUQGvkp — 𝔁𝓸𝔁𝓸, 𝓐𝓵𝓲 (@BollyGaga) February 28, 2020

Also read: Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky make their first public appearance at the pre-Super Bowl

stupid love music video is fun, campy, colorful with lot of dancing and that's exactly what we need in today's climate since pop music is so god damn serious these days. the song is meant to be fun and shouldn't be taken seriously #StupidLove

pic.twitter.com/IkFSn6qWNJ — karlo (@mxdern_ecstasy) February 28, 2020

Also read: Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra among stars who proved Met Gala is the craziest fashion event

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.