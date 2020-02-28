Lady Gaga Releases The Music Video For Her New Single 'Stupid Love', Fans Go 'GAGA'

Lady Gaga released a music video for her latest single Stupid Love. The singer-songwriter hadn't released an independent single for over three years except for music from her movie A Star is Born. This time around, Lady Gaga has treated her fans with an energetic dance track and its music video has been reportedly shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro. Fans of Lady Gaga had reportedly been waiting for the pop icon to make a comeback to the mainstream music industry. Now, fans have praised Lady Gaga with an uproar of tweets for her latest single Stupid Love. Check out fan reactions below -
“STUPID LOVE”— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 28, 2020
THE NEW SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO
OUT NOW: https://t.co/hLtxNCiuJw#StupidLove #ShotOniPhone pic.twitter.com/QLF3Cx1mcw
I WANT YOUR STUPID LOVE 💖#StupidLove #CHROMATICA pic.twitter.com/LpMXyghLNL— Marciano Palácio (@mars_palacio) February 28, 2020
All I Ever Wanted Was Love 💃I Want Your Stupid Love 💗 #ladygaga #StupidLove #LG6 #GAGA #StupidLoveTonight #StupidLoveMusicVideo #stupidloveparty pic.twitter.com/rfXuE4LGmR— 🍓 𝐊𝐚𝐭 🍓 (@recessgaga) February 28, 2020
2009: I want your bad romamce— Alex dRed (@a1exDred) February 28, 2020
2020: I want your #StupidLove@ladygaga is the goddess of pinkhttps://t.co/XmXfTDZZnd
Lady Gaga made a badass Music Video only using an iPhone. Some of ya’ll faves can’t make a decent video even with high budget. ☕️— 𝔁𝓸𝔁𝓸, 𝓐𝓵𝓲 (@BollyGaga) February 28, 2020
The original supreme has risen. #StupidLove pic.twitter.com/zgRwUQGvkp
stupid love music video is fun, campy, colorful with lot of dancing and that's exactly what we need in today's climate since pop music is so god damn serious these days. the song is meant to be fun and shouldn't be taken seriously #StupidLove— karlo (@mxdern_ecstasy) February 28, 2020
pic.twitter.com/IkFSn6qWNJ
