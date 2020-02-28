The Debate
Lady Gaga Releases The Music Video For Her New Single 'Stupid Love', Fans Go 'GAGA'

Music

Lady Gaga recently released a music video for her latest single 'Stupid Love' which is being widely loved by fans. Read below to see fan reactions for the song.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga released a music video for her latest single Stupid Love. The singer-songwriter hadn't released an independent single for over three years except for music from her movie A Star is Born. This time around, Lady Gaga has treated her fans with an energetic dance track and its music video has been reportedly shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro. Fans of Lady Gaga had reportedly been waiting for the pop icon to make a comeback to the mainstream music industry. Now, fans have praised Lady Gaga with an uproar of tweets for her latest single Stupid Love. Check out fan reactions below -

Also read: Lady Gaga announces first pop single 'Stupid Love' after almost 3 years

Lady Gaga - Stupid Love

Also read: Woman delivers impromptu Oscar-night performance of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow', netizens in awe

Fans react to Lady Gaga's Stupid Love

 

Also read: Lady Gaga goes Instagram official with BF Michael Polansky in a swoon-worthy post, see pic

Also read: Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky make their first public appearance at the pre-Super Bowl

Also read: Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra among stars who proved Met Gala is the craziest fashion event

 

 

