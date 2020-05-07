‘Apocalyptic’ Sandstorm Sweeps Over Niger's Niamey, Turns Sky Blood-red; Watch

Niger on Monday, May 4 was struck by a massive sandstorm that painted the sky red giving locals and netizens an apocalyptic feel. Dramatic photos and videos of the sandstorm have been doing rounds on social media platforms. According to reports, the incident took place in capital Niamey and is a common sight across West Africa during the dry season, which typically lasts from January till April.

In one of the videos shared by a Twitter user named 'Doulaye Bonkano', one can see a huge wall of dust moving towards the city engulfing everything on its way. Social media is going berzerk over the scenes that are now going viral on various platforms. Sandstorms usually occur when a strong wind blows loose soil or dust from a dry surface, which can then travel hundreds of kilometres.

A user named David Blane shared pictures of the sandstrom turning the Niamey city red, which he supposedly received from his brother currently residing in Niger. The viral video shared by Doulaye has garnered more than 1,70,000 views since upload. It has received over 600 likes with comments expressing amazement and shock. One user described the sight as 'utterly terrifying'. Here are some pictures and videos from the sandstrom that hit Niger on Monday.

Watch:

Tempête de sable à Niamey... pic.twitter.com/ct5Pm3OjVY — Doulaye Bonkano (@doulayeb) May 4, 2020

Incredible photos from Niamey in #Niger today, where my brother and his family live. Sandstorms turning the sky orange/red pic.twitter.com/Rpqu0XGVP2 — David Blane (@dnblane) May 4, 2020

On m'en avait parlé mais je n'avais encore jamais vu ça. Nuit d'encre en plein jour. Tempête de sable de l'extrême à #Niamey. Prions que la pluie tombe. Il est 14h14! Heureusement, je viens de rentrer. #Niger pic.twitter.com/NWWqd9CHDN — Delphine II🇫🇷🇬🇳🇸🇳🇳🇪 (@DelphineII) May 4, 2020

(Image Credit: @dnblane/Twitter)

