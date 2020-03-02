Ireland: Locals Use Jet Skis To Travel Down Flooded Road After Storm Jorge, Watch Video

As Storm Jorge has hit Britain and battered the country with two weeks of continuous rains, the bad weather front has been felt in Ireland as well. However, a video of some folks jet skiing and using the roads as their own private ocean has surfaced online. According to international media reports, the video was shot at a junction of the N65 road between Portumna in County Galway, and Borrisokane in Tipperary.

An Irish solution to an Irish problem!!!.....As you do 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nVgOZFZbrf — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) March 1, 2020

Netizens impressed

In the video, one can also see a farmer moving the bails of hay, and creating the waves so that the boys on the jet skis can have a bit of fun as well. The video shared by a Twitter user has already received more than two lakh views and nearly 8,000 likes. Several netizens commented on the video as well. One Twitter user said, “Some make hay, some make waves”.

How are you getting to work today honey? Jet Ski love, the tide is in for the week and it’s dress down Friday so I don’t have to worry about my hair. Grand so I’ll take the tractor. — Andrew Burns (@aburnsmoves) March 1, 2020

That looks like great craic in fairness 😁 — Deb Murphy (@FeckinLife) March 1, 2020

Wow... I didn’t realize how much water the recent storms have left you! Incredible!! — Melody Schmidt (@Givemechocl8) March 1, 2020

If we all paddled at the same time, I'm sure we could float the island a bit further south! — Mary (@Mary_Morris1) March 1, 2020

The tractor driver tells the cops that he's seen 3 jet ski's pass him on the road, the cops to the tractor driver,

Can you blow into this for me please sir? — Mick Reid ®™ (@mickreid) March 1, 2020

Hahahaha! Ah Jesus, all that was missing from that week I had back was an N64 cameo! — Don Marnell (@DonMarnell) March 1, 2020

Irish people knows what's up — Peace & tranquillity (@tonyjoyce6) March 1, 2020

Making lemonade out of lemons. Clever. — Africa loves Harry n Meghan. (@mary_ndlela) March 1, 2020

