Ireland: Locals Use Jet Skis To Travel Down Flooded Road After Storm Jorge, Watch Video

Rest of the World News

As Storm Jorge has hit Ireland as well, a video of some folks jet skiing and using the roads as their own private ocean has surfaced online.

Ireland

As Storm Jorge has hit Britain and battered the country with two weeks of continuous rains, the bad weather front has been felt in Ireland as well. However, a video of some folks jet skiing and using the roads as their own private ocean has surfaced online. According to international media reports, the video was shot at a junction of the N65 road between Portumna in County Galway, and Borrisokane in Tipperary. 

Netizens impressed

In the video, one can also see a farmer moving the bails of hay, and creating the waves so that the boys on the jet skis can have a bit of fun as well. The video shared by a Twitter user has already received more than two lakh views and nearly 8,000 likes. Several netizens commented on the video as well. One Twitter user said, “Some make hay, some make waves”. 

Published:
