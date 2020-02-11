Australia: Man Rescued From Floodwaters After Clinging To A Tree For 10 Hours

A man in Australia was saved by the NSW SES Bega Units on February 10 after holding on to a tree for a period of 10 hours in floodwaters. According to reports, the man was swept away by rising water levels as rainfall and strong winds resulted in several dry rivers near Baga to swell up. The man tried to stay afloat as he clung on to a tree until people spotted him and called officials to rescue him.

Man suffering from Hypothermia

According to reports, one of the local state emergency service commanders, Michelle De Frisbom said that the man was not in good condition when they rescued him. Frisbom further added that he was suffering from Hypothermia even though the temperatures were not that cold.

The New South Wales SES Bega Units posted about the rescue operation on their Facebook handle.

"NSW SES crews have successfully retrieved a man from floodwaters north of Bega in the early hours of the morning. It's understood the man had been clinging to a tree in the Brogo River since 6 pm Monday night when his rescuers found him just before 4 am".

"Three SES members from Queanbeyan - Palerang supported by four Bega Valley members wasted no time in getting the man to safety. The man was transported to South East Regional Hospital. SES crews have returned to base without injury."

Read: Deluge In Australia Drenches Fires And Eases 3-year Drought

"Conditions in the Bega, Brogo, Bemboka and Towamba Rivers and all surrounding creeks and waterways are dangerous this morning. Significant volumes of water and strong flows are still being experienced in some locations"

"It is NOT SAFE 🚫 NEVER enter floodwater. DO NOT ride, drive, walk or play in floodwaters. For assistance in flood or storms call 132 500. For life-threatening emergencies contact 000"

Read: Heavy Rains To Continue To Lash Eastern Australia

"Staff from Bega Valley Shire Council are assessing the road network and will keep the community informed of road closures. In the meantime, travel with extreme caution, obey any road signage and follow the advice of emergency services"

Read: 'Bats Tornado' Swarm Around Australia's Ingham, Town On Lockdown

Read: Australia: Panic Grips Small Town As Colony Of Bats Swarm, Watch Video