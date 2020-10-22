Video: Nilgiri Marten Spotted Wandering In Mountains, Netizens Stunned By 'rare Sight'

A rare Nilgiri marten was spotted wandering at an undisclosed location earlier this week. A 17-second video clip of the same was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who dubbed the animal as “elusive and beautiful”. In the clip, the animal could be seen trotting at the edge of a road, in what seems like a mountainous area.

Nilgiri Marten is the only marten species native to South India. It is categorised as Vulnerable, as per the IUCN list. Elaborating on the details, Sahu, in the caption wrote that "rare, beautiful and elusive" Nilgiri marten was spotted by her friend who had furthered the photograph to her. “Found mostly in forests & grasslands of Nilgiris & Western Ghats, this Beautiful & amazing mammal has deep brown fur coat & a bright yellow throat, “ she added in the caption.

Rare spotting of the beautiful & elusive Nilgiri marten shared by a friend. Found mostly in forests & grasslands of Nilgiris & Western Ghats, this Beautiful & amazing mammal has deep brown fur coat & a bright yellow throat. Listed on IUCN Red List as vulnerable #NilgiriMarten pic.twitter.com/7RKcXu4VoO — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 21, 2020

'Rare designs of nature'

Sahu’s post has created a stir on the internet with many expressing their amusement at the beautiful creature. Shared on October 21, the post has racked up over 5.6 thousand views and a variety of comments. "Very rare sight indeed," a user said in the comments section. Another added, "Nature creates rare designs."

Nice — thiru (@thiru92030956) October 21, 2020

We have similar creature named,

ଶାଳିଆପତନୀ, which has also become rare — @ Dinesh (@dinebubuna) October 21, 2020

Very rare sight indeed mam and so close as well. It's been ages I have seen one in the wild. Approx 2 years. Surprisingly they are very shy ones..great to get a close shot .. — Senthil Raj Jagadeesan 🇮🇳 (@senthil_007) October 21, 2020

Beautiful.The world is so beautiful to watch. — MAHARAJRAINA (@MAHARAJRAINA3) October 21, 2020

Nature creates rare designs. — প্ৰেম দাস শৰ্মা (@PremDasSharma7) October 21, 2020

It’s lengthy tail & walking style are really beautiful. Almighty creates each creature with some speciality. Colour combination of mammal is very nice.



Only few can see these martens. Children feel unbelievable entertainment by watching such animals. Love all. pic.twitter.com/t8jDtbcCdk — SRIRAM CHEKURI (@teamauditors11) October 21, 2020

In a similar sighting, another Nilgiri marten was spotted roaming amid the greens. A video of it was uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Sudha Ramen. The 59 seconds short clip begins with a shot of green bushes on a hilly slope. Slowly after zooming the focus is taken to a black creature in the greenery. The Marten is seen twisting and turning his head from left to right with an open mouth. Towards the end of the video we see the Marten looking at the camera. Giving highlights about the species, the video has been captioned as, “This not a black Panther which might excite you. This is Nilgiri marten, an arboreal endemic and endangered animal to smaller pockets of Western Ghats. This is the only Marten species available in South India”.

