Randeep Hooda's 'long Time Dream' Comes True; Spots Leopard At Jhalana Forest Reserve

Actor and UN Environment Ambassador Randeep Hooda's long time dream came true as he visted Jhalana Reserve Forest, Rajasthan. On his first outing after lockdown to Jaipur, Randeep spotted a leopard in the wild.

"On my first outing after lockdown, my long time dream of sighting a #leopard in the wild finally came true on my maiden visit to #Jhalana - a leopard trove within the heart of Jaipur," animal lover Hooda wrote.

Randeep Hooda confesses his 'love for travel stays uninfected' as he follows new normal

On the professional front

Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram, yesterday on October 15, 2020 as he uploaded 2 pictures; one of his own and the other of Ileana D’Cruz. The actor conveyed that he will be working on a movie called Unfair and Lovely soon and Ileana will be seen starring alongside him. His caption read – “Har koi fair, lovely nahi hota, aur har koi lovely, fair nahi hota. Nahi samjhe? Sab samajh jaoge in my next #UnfairNLovely Really excited to be shooting this one with the beautiful @ileana_official…"

Hooda was last seen in Netflix original Extraction which starred Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. The actor was also seen in the 2020 version of Imtiaz Ali's movie Love Aaj Kal, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Randeep Hooda gets 'back to contact sport' amid COVID-19 to give Monday motivation; watch

