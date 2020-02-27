IWillEatWithYou: Netizens Unite To Oppose Discrimination Against Asians Amid Coronavirus

Asians and those of Asian descent have reportedly begun to be targeted and discriminated against in certain parts of the world due to the continued spread and rising death toll of the coronavirus. According to reports, Asian business and especially those in the food industry have been the victims of people's irrational fears. In order to combat this, the hashtag #IWillEatWithYou has been trending on social media and has become a campaign that is fighting against this discrimination.

Preventing Asian businesses from going under

According to sources, the World Health Organisation in a recent report said that there have been instances of public stigmatization of specific populations after the emergence of COVID-19. This has led to harmful stereotypes. The popularity of the hashtag #IWillEatWithYou has been aided by an initiative in Australia that aims to fight racism and xenophobia.

The initiative is organised by GetUp!. Take a look at some social media users who have shared the hashtag online.

Very sad to see our local favourite Szechuan restaurant near Sydney University so empty - normally bustling with activity, students & locals. Took no delight in it being easy to get a table, and will be going back regularly #iwilleatwithyou #coronavirus #coronavirusaustralia pic.twitter.com/LiIMECRTJV — sam mostyn (@sammostyn) February 23, 2020

Supporting our Chinese brothers and sisters was a great way to kick off the weekend. Couldn’t make it to #Chinatown so compromised. My little family enjoying dinner at our fave dumpling spot in Ringwood #IWillEatWithYou pic.twitter.com/OmHADEALv2 — Amy Linnea Muratore (@amy_linnea) February 21, 2020

Chinese and Asian people in the UK are facing rising levels of racist abuse related to #coronavirus. This weekend, participate in the #IWillEatWithYou campaign: go visit an East or Southeast Asian eatery to support these communities! Organised by @dianayeh @danielfyork and others pic.twitter.com/0dGDkHa9u1 — Jessie Lau (@_laujessie) February 26, 2020

On Weds I fell in love with the almond cookie ice-cream of the Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory.



Best ice-cream of my life. #iwilleatwithyou #nyc #chinatown pic.twitter.com/GoZ2X6E6Nn — Julie Cheung-Inhin 🇲🇺 (@Jcheunginhin) February 24, 2020

What we need is a bit of solidarity with the Chinese communities in the capital cities, not recoiling in fear. #IWillEatWithYou #QandA — William Olson (@DeadSexyWaiter) February 24, 2020





Another theatre show, another night in #Chinatown, because racism is never, ever acceptable #iwilleatwithyou 🇨🇳🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/0joEOjzV3T — Ash Green (@AshUKTradeCQ) February 26, 2020

