#IWillEatWithYou: Netizens Unite To Oppose Discrimination Against Asians Amid Coronavirus

What’s Viral

#IWillEatWithYou has been trending on social media and has become a campaign that is fighting against discrimination against Asians due to spread of coronavirus

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
#IWillEatWithYou hashtag helps combat discrimination against Asians

Asians and those of Asian descent have reportedly begun to be targeted and discriminated against in certain parts of the world due to the continued spread and rising death toll of the coronavirus. According to reports, Asian business and especially those in the food industry have been the victims of people's irrational fears. In order to combat this, the hashtag #IWillEatWithYou has been trending on social media and has become a campaign that is fighting against this discrimination.

Preventing Asian businesses from going under

According to sources, the World Health Organisation in a recent report said that there have been instances of public stigmatization of specific populations after the emergence of COVID-19. This has led to harmful stereotypes. The popularity of the hashtag #IWillEatWithYou has been aided by an initiative in Australia that aims to fight racism and xenophobia.

The initiative is organised by GetUp!. Take a look at some social media users who have shared the hashtag online.

 

Read: Tottenham Confident Son Heung-min Is Not At Risk Of Coronavirus After South Korea Visit

Read: 'Mulan' To Release Later In China Amid Coronavirus Surge, Liu Yifei Hopes For 'a Miracle'

 

 

Read: Australian PM Downplays Coronavirus Threat, Says 'you Can Still Go To Cricket'

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Japanese Man Dies At Hospital After Being Tested Positive

 


 

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
