Coronavirus Outbreak: Japanese Man Dies At Hospital After Being Tested Positive

A Japanese man in his 80s diagnosed with novel coronavirus has become the eighth person in Japan to have died in the hospital on February 27. As per the reports, the local government officials in Hokkaido confirmed the death today saying that the patient had died from pneumonia. He tested positive for the deadly virus on February 22. The victim has been identified to belong from a town called Shiriuchi in Hokkaido and had no connection with the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The authorities said that he had no records of travelling abroad recently and added that it is not clear how he caught the virus. Japan has detected atleast 186 cases of the coronavirus outside of the Diamond Princess. According to the reports, Japan's Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga spoke to the news conference and announced that the government has asked manufacturers of masks across the nation to step up their production and provide sufficient face masks for the public.

After spending weeks in quarantine, the crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship finally began leaving the vessel on February 27, international media citing Japanese officials reported.

186 more confirmed cases

Japan has 186 confirmed cases of coronavirus in addition to the 704, who were diagnosed on the Diamond Princess. According to international media reports, the deadly virus infected over 82,000 and has killed at least 2,800 people globally with a vast majority in mainland China. Officials from the Health Ministry told an international news agency that 240 crew members were leaving the ship today adding that the disembarking operation will continue for a couple of days.

They added that all those leaving the boat will be placed in medical observation for 14 days at government-designated dormitories before being allowed to leave the country. The crew of the ship had stayed back to help the passengers after it was quarantined on Yokohama Port after arriving in Japan on February 3 over fears of coronavirus.

