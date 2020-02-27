Tottenham Confident Son Heung-min Is Not At Risk Of Coronavirus After South Korea Visit

Tottenham Hotspur's season was recently dealt a blow with an injury to their star player Son Heung-min. In the absence of their prolific striker Harry Kane, Son was expected to shoulder the burden of finding the back of the net, but an untimely injury has made the situation a little more difficult for Jose Mourinho. Tottenham are left with the likes of Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Giovanni Lo Celso as the only attacking players in the squad.

Tottenham news: The Son Heung-min injury

The Son Heung-min injury (a fractured right arm) came into the limelight after the South Korea forward scored a late winner against Aston Villa in the English Premier League. While his effort gave Tottenham all three points, the club confirmed that he was set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his right arm. Son has scored nine goals in 21 matches and is second on the team's scoring list behind Harry Kane. Tottenham currently find themselves in fifth in the Premier League, one point behind Manchester United.

Son Heung-min South Korea travel and Coronavirus scare

Recently, Son Heung-min flew back to Seoul in South Korea for an operation on his broken right arm, but Tottenham believes that Son Heung-min is not at risk of contracting coronavirus. According to a report published in Dailymail, the decision was taken by the club (to allow Son to travel, despite the spread of the coronavirus in Asia) in a view of a similar injury (fracturing his right forearm) he suffered in 2017. Back then Son had a metal plate inserted in his arm.

Son Heung-min coronavirus: Tottenham to ensure player follows safety guidelines

Son is currently recovering in South Korea and is due back in England this week. According to the report, Tottenham have said that it will ensure that Son follows the government's health guidelines for travellers returning from affected countries. Spurs have also said that Son will not be required to spend time in isolation unless the forward suffers from symptoms of the virus.

