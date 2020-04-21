‘O MD PHD BS’ Brain Teaser Solved | Find Answer To This Confusing Puzzle Here

‘O MD PhD BS’ brain teaser is a very tricky riddle. In the brain teaser, one person has to find what the words and letters mean. The positioning of the words and the statements also matter. This riddle is great to solve while you are bored in quarantine or lockdown. Solve this one with friends and family. Tag and share away! For having the most fun you can even time the game. Give a prize to the one who guesses it the quickest.

What is ‘O MD PhD BS’ brain teaser about?

The answer is the formation of a meaningful statement or word. The answer can be derived by following the direction and the flow of question. It is simple, if you get the answer of ‘O MD PhD BS’ brain teaser right then you might understand what such teaser is like. Look at the flow of the question carefully.

Check out the exact question about ‘O MD PhD BS’ brain teaser

The question is:

O

MD

PhD

BS

How to engage more people in the ‘O MD PhD BS’ brain teaser

Copy or save the above question ‘O MD PhD BS’ brain teaser

Share it on various social media accounts, especially WhatsApp.

Tag people to answer the teaser.

If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such teasers.

Share riddle but not the ‘O MD PhD BS’ answer.

Only give them the answer when they have tried two or three times.

Here you go!, ‘O MD PhD BS’ answer

The answer to this teaser is three degrees below 0. Zero is a degree. MD, PhD and BS are degrees. The placement is so that the words are under the zero. Thus the answer is three degrees below 0.

