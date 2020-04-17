‘Find The Apple’ Picture Puzzle Solution Inside | The Answer Not Easy To Find

If the lockdown is getting to you then some puzzles and riddles might come to the rescue. Some difficult-to-solve puzzles are just what you need to kill the boredom. ‘Find the apple’ picture puzzle will take you some time to solve. So why don’t you involve your friends and family members while solving this one? The picture puzzles will definitely keep you hooked for some time. If you are bored of your monotonous life, try this! A fun way to make the best use of time!

Find the apple puzzle

Look closely at the picture given. It is the inside of a messy room. In the room are many objects and items and you have to find one of them. Find the apple puzzle is not as easy as the items in it are very small and not easily visible. Furthermore, there are too many things overlapping.

Check out this Find the apple puzzle

Image Credits: Farhan AJK Twitter

How to engage more people in the Find the apple puzzle

Copy or save the above picture of 'Find the apple'

Share it on various social media accounts, especially WhatsApp.

Tag people to answer the WhatsApp puzzle.

If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such riddles.

Share puzzle but not the WhatsApp puzzle answer.

Only give them the WhatsApp puzzle answer when they have tried two or three times.

Find the apple answer

Answer: If you look closely at the changing mirror, there are two small statues. Look to the right side, a little below, there is a side table. The apple can be seen underneath the newspaper. It is too small to notice and only a quarter of it is visible. However, it is the answer. Share it with your friends!

Check out the image of the Find the apple answer

Image Credits: Farhan AJK Twitter

