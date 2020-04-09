'Find The Panda In The Picture’: Here's The Answer To This Difficult Riddle

'Find the panda' is created by artists Max Knoblauch and Gergely Dudas. The duo have illustrated little cartoons with hiding gems in them. One has to find the panda or find the hiding characters in the picture. Well, it is not easy as it sounds because the pictures are too difficult to navigate through. However, this hard riddle can be interesting to solve with friends and family during free time.
Carefully observe the heads and the legs of the figure in the picture. You can gaze from left to right one by one starting from top to find the hidden character. Ask your friends to follow as well. The answer is not easy to come by.
Check out more such puzzles by artists Max Knoblauch and Gergely Dudas.
