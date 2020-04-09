'Find The Panda In The Picture’: Here's The Answer To This Difficult Riddle

'Find the panda' is created by artists Max Knoblauch and Gergely Dudas. The duo have illustrated little cartoons with hiding gems in them. One has to find the panda or find the hiding characters in the picture. Well, it is not easy as it sounds because the pictures are too difficult to navigate through. However, this hard riddle can be interesting to solve with friends and family during free time.

‘Find the panda in the picture’ riddle for some engaging activities with family and friends

Carefully observe the heads and the legs of the figure in the picture. You can gaze from left to right one by one starting from top to find the hidden character. Ask your friends to follow as well. The answer is not easy to come by.

Check out this picture and find the panda

Image Credits: Playbuzz

Here is one more

Image Credits: Playbuzz

Here are a few steps on how to do engage more people in the ‘find the panda in the picture’ riddle

Copy or save the above picture Share it on various social media accounts, especially WhatsApp. Tag people to answer the WhatsApp puzzle. If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such riddles. Share puzzle but not the WhatsApp puzzle answer. Only give them the WhatsApp puzzle answer when they have tried two or three times.

Answers to ‘Find the panda in the picture’ riddle

Answer 1

Image Credits: Playbuzz

Answer 2

Image Credits: Playbuzz

Check out more such puzzles by artists Max Knoblauch and Gergely Dudas.

