Ocean Sand, Bahamas Wins The Tournament Earth 2020 Organised By NASA

Ocean Sand, Bahamas—has been crowned as the winner of Tournament Earth 2020 after five rounds with more than 56,000 votes, where readers have chosen their favourite picture. The artistic false-colour rendering of sand and seaweed beds in the shallows collected 66.2 per cent of the votes in the final round.

READ | NASA's first aircraft to fly on another planet gets a name, courtesy Indian-origin student

READ | Rishi Kapoor no more: PM Modi, CMs pay tribute to Bollywood's shining star

According to information shared by NASA, this image was taken by the Enhanced Thematic Mapper plus (ETM+) instrument aboard the Landsat 7 satellite. Tides and ocean currents in the Bahamas sculpted the sand and seaweed beds into these multicoloured, fluted patterns in much the same way that winds sculpted the vast sand dunes in the Sahara Desert.

READ | PM Modi recalls Rishi Kapoor's equal passion for films & India's progress in rich tribute

About the Tournament Earth 2020

Since 1999, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Earth Observatory has published 16,000+ images. To celebrate the 20th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, it allows the people to pick their all-time best image. Each week from March 23 to April 28, the reader could vote for their favourite images. Readers then will narrow the field from 32 nominees down to one champion in a five-round knockout-style tournament. The nominees are separated into four groups: Past Winners, Home Planet, Land & Ice, and Sea & Sky.

READ | Ashok Gehlot requests PM Modi to operate special trains to facilitate movement of migrants

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.