Rishi Kapoor No More: PM Modi, CMs Pay Tribute To Bollywood's Shining Star

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way as political leaders extended condolences to family and fans of Rishi Kapoor post his demise on Wednesday. Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there a day earlier. Issuing a statement after his demise, the Kapoor family said that he passed away at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with Leukemia. From the chief ministers of different states to union ministers, netas stormed Twitter to pay tribute to the veteran actor.

READ | Rishi Kapoor No More: DK Shivakumar Saddened By Veteran Actor's Demise

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.

Pained to know about the passing away of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor ji. He was an institution in himself. Rishi ji’s demise is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills. Condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti

Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.

The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti

Not a big film buff, but saddened by the loss of 2 iconic actors within a day of each other.Irrfan Khan’s understated brilliance in Piku was moving & Rishi Kapoor’s youthful Bobby notwithstanding, his role as a fun,physically distant, supportive father in Hum Tum remains etched.

READ | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Sidharth Shukla Says He Made 'iconic Contribution To Indian Cinema'

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul.

Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor . A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity.

READ | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Parineeti Chopra Condoles Death Of Her 'favorite Man'

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.