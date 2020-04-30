Rishi Kapoor No More: PM Modi, CMs Pay Tribute To Bollywood's Shining Star

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way as political leaders extended condolences to family and fans of Rishi Kapoor post his demise on Wednesday

Rishi Kapoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way as political leaders extended condolences to family and fans of Rishi Kapoor post his demise on Wednesday. Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there a day earlier. Issuing a statement after his demise, the Kapoor family said that he passed away at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with Leukemia. From the chief ministers of different states to union ministers, netas stormed Twitter to pay tribute to the veteran actor. 

PM Modi pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Union Ministers condole veteran actor's demise

VP pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

CMs recall legendary actor's contributions

Statement from Rishi Kapoor's family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. 

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. 

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. 

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. 

He would not have it any other way.

