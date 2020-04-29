Ashok Gehlot Requests PM Modi To Operate Special Trains To Facilitate Movement Of Migrants

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed the Home Ministry's move to permit movement of stranded labourers across the country allowing them to return back to their homes. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot informed that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the order issued by the MHA on Wednesday. However, he stated that until the Centre does not permit trains to operate, the labourers cannot return home keeping the long-distance and large number of stranded individuals in mind.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the Prime Minister to run special trains amid the lockdown as it would be a 'practical solution for the workers' to return home safely. He requested that for the safe movement of millions of migrants, the Government of India should start operating special trains without any delay.

Long awaited demand of movement of migrant workers has finally been accepted by the GoI. It is a welcome step but until GoI allows Indian railway to operate - practically it will not be possible to facilitate smooth and hassle-free transport to their home. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2020

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को पत्र लिखकर केन्द्रीय गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा श्रमिकों एवं प्रवासियों के अन्तराज्यीय आवागमन के संबंध में बुधवार को जारी किए गए आदेश का स्वागत किया है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2020

आने वाले समय में और भी श्रमिक अपना पंजीयन करा सकते हैं। ऐसे में कामगारों की इतनी बड़ी संख्या तथा लंबी दूरी को देखते हुए विशेष ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जाना कामगारों के सुरक्षित घर लौटने का व्यावहारिक समाधान होगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2020

MHA issues guidelines

In a big development on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened.

Moreover, they will again be tested for COVID-19 at their destination and kept in home quarantine or sent to an institutional quarantine facility as per the assessment. Currently, there are 31,787 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 7,797 persons have recovered while 1008 casualties have been reported.

As per the guidelines issued by the MHA, all state governments have been directed to designate nodal officers and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. The nodal authorities shall register the stranded persons within their state or Union Territory. The sending and receiving state must consult each other when a group of stranded persons seeks to move from one state to another state and mutually agree to movement by road.

The buses used for the purpose of transporting the migrants shall be sanitised and follow social distancing norms. Furthermore, the states falling in the transit route will allow the passage of such persons to the receiving state. Even if the migrants test negative for the novel coronavirus, they will be subjected to periodic check-ups.