Video Of Octopus Hiding In Shell Amid Threat Highlights Importance Of Self-isolation

A clip of an octopus that isolates itself within a shell when in danger is making rounds on the internet amid the lockdown inspiring many. Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on his official Twitter handle urging the people to stay indoors in a similar manner to avoid the imminent threat and for safety amid the lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus.

He wrote in the caption saying that safety wasn’t expensive, it’s “priceless”, and everyone could afford to stay home quarantined like the turtles during the hard times. He further added that instead of repenting later, one must learn from the turtles how to act when a threat looms large. The 16-second video shows a grayish Coconut octopus that swims to an empty shell, clutches the sides of the shell with its tentacles and curls in to isolate. The tweet gained over 11.2k views and was liked more than 1k times.

Safety isn’t expensive,

It’s priceless 👍🏻

Coconut Octopus isolates when threatened. Time to get into self isolation like it,to prevent spread of Corona pandemic. Let’s prepare & prevent so that we don’t have to repair & repent later🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BtFp8h54ca — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 24, 2020

Positive message

People took the post in an inspirational way and thanked the officer for spreading the positive message. A Twitter user commented, “this is so satisfying”, another user wrote it was a “good example” in such times. There was a huge reaction on the video as users continued to share it forward to convey the purposeful message.

Is it under water? — Sadan Kumar Sinha (@SadanSinha) March 25, 2020

Yes — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 25, 2020

This is so satisfying ❤️🙏 — 🦐ଲିମନ/लिमन/LIMAN🐟 (@ChandrakarLiman) March 24, 2020

Lovely 🙏 — Third Eye Communications (@thirdeyecoindia) March 24, 2020

Self Lockdown 😜 — SuNiL DaVe🇮🇳 (@Sunildave1) March 24, 2020

Wow! never knew such species of octopus existed — Swagatika Moharana (@the_swagatika_m) March 24, 2020

🙏🙏🌹 — Namrata Bapat (@namrata_bapat) March 24, 2020

The sea world is just so awesome — Adi Tweets🇮🇳 (@adityaderasaria) March 25, 2020

Nature is amazing — Barkha Gupta (@bgapkis) March 25, 2020

I have never seen anything like this in 50 years of my life. Stunning!! — Abhilash (@AbhilashMankad) March 24, 2020

