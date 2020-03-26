The Debate
Video Of Octopus Hiding In Shell Amid Threat Highlights Importance Of Self-isolation

What’s Viral

The 16-second video shows a grayish Coconut Octopus that swims to an empty shell, clutches the sides of the shell with its tentacles and curls in to isolate.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Octopus

A clip of an octopus that isolates itself within a shell when in danger is making rounds on the internet amid the lockdown inspiring many. Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on his official Twitter handle urging the people to stay indoors in a similar manner to avoid the imminent threat and for safety amid the lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus. 

He wrote in the caption saying that safety wasn’t expensive, it’s “priceless”, and everyone could afford to stay home quarantined like the turtles during the hard times. He further added that instead of repenting later, one must learn from the turtles how to act when a threat looms large. The 16-second video shows a grayish Coconut octopus that swims to an empty shell, clutches the sides of the shell with its tentacles and curls in to isolate. The tweet gained over 11.2k views and was liked more than 1k times.  

Positive message

People took the post in an inspirational way and thanked the officer for spreading the positive message. A Twitter user commented, “this is so satisfying”, another user wrote it was a “good example” in such times. There was a huge reaction on the video as users continued to share it forward to convey the purposeful message. 

