Camila Cabello ‘truly Heartbroken’ As She Suspends Her Tour Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Camila Cabello is evidently one of the most influential stars working in the global music industry right now. The singer-songwriter has a number of hits under her kitty and a beloved fan following which allows her to be vocal with her fans on various public and social media platform. The Havana singer Camila Cabello recently took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt note with her fans announcing that her scheduled tour has been cancelled in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Camila Cabello cancels tour amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Camila Cabello's tour was all set to kick off on May 26, 2020, in Oslo, Norway but has now been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak around the world. AIn her heartfelt note, Camila Cabello stated that she is truly heartbroken to announce that she has to postpone her tour. She noted that the rehearsals for the show cannot start off due to the ongoing pandemic as there is not a real or definitive end in sight of the near future. Thus, according to her, it was the responsible thing to suspend her tour.

Camila also her addressed her fans stating that she was looking forward to sing her songs with her fans and now the thought of disappointing them makes her really sad. She added furthermore that the restrictions due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has allowed her to create new music which she is excited to share with her fans. She also thanked her fans for also being supportive and caring of her.

In conclusion, Camila Cabello asked her fans to be compassionate of each other. she believes that when the danger passes, all the love that people are putting in to support each other will heal the world. She ended her note by sending a lot of love for her fans around the globe.

