'Oh My Goodness': Nigerian Prince Rented Entire Restaurant For First Date With Future Wife

A Nigerian prince recently revealed that he once rented one of his favourite New York restaurant for the first date in order to impress the woman who is now his wife. According to Ladbible, Prince Adekunle Adebayo Omilana, who goes by Kunle, is from the ruling Arugbabuwo house in Nigeria. It was nearly 16-years-back that he visited New York City for business and spotted his future wife Keisha as she waited for a modelling call.

While speaking to Insider, the Nigerian prince said that he felt compelled to abandon his business meeting just to give Keisha his number and introduce himself. Prince Kunle said that he rented out an entire restaurant for his first date with his future wife, who had no idea he was royal. He said that the New York restaurant at first had told him that it was going to cost a lot of money, but he didn't care.

READ: Japan's ‘Jo Baiden’ Becomes Netizen's New Favourite Trend After US Presidential Election

Prince Kunle said that that he told the restaurant to just get him nice rose petals on the floor, get everything set in a romantic way. He added that he wanted the date to “feel like a proposal”. Naturally, Keisha was quite taken with the gesture and became nervous. However, that didn’t deter the Nigerian prince, who said that he already knew she was his “dream girl”.

‘I’m so blessed..’

Prince Kunle further explained that he was “blown away” from the way Keisha carried her self. He said, “It is something where you think, this is going to be my wife”. Keisha, on the other hand, didn’t learn that the man she was dating was a royal until two years after their first date, when she met his mother.

Keisha said that Kunle’s mother had called her “my princess” and at first she thought that it was something like all moms call their daughters princess. However, it was later that Kunle’s mother and Keisha sat down and she told the story of who she was dating and how Prince Kunle got his name, where he comes from. It was in 2006 that the couple got married in New York City and they both now divide their time between London and Nigeria.

READ: Diwali Bonus Memes, Office Memes And Other Funny Memes To Share On Diwali

In a recent Instagram post, Keisha also wrote, “I'm so blessed you stopped me 16 years ago in NYC to ask for my number. Then two years later my heart and hand in marriage”.

Even after years of being together, the couple still are hoping to have an African ceremony on the island of Sao Tome, near to Nigeria. However, it won’t be in the prince’s homeland because of the political upheaval there, but he is still very excited. Prince Kunle said that the ceremony will be the renewal of vows because it is very vital to them. It will be “perfect” to do it in Africa, but not in Nigeria as the situation there is not changing, the prince said.

READ: ‘Brilliantly Cute’: Dad Dresses Up Kid And Dogs To Recreate Simba’s Intro From Lion King

READ: Russia's Iskitimka River Turns Beetroot Red, Residents Say Ducks Refuse To Enter It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.