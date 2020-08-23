Ohio Couple Serves Wedding Lunch At Local Shelter, Netizens Hail ‘act Of Kindness’

An Ohio based newlyweds donated food from their cancelled wedding reception to a local women's shelter in a selfless act of kindness. According to a post by a local Cleveland charity, The City Mission, the couple dressed in the wedding attire, the bride in a gown, and groom in a tux, Melanie and Tyler Tapajna served families in food crisis on their big day. They not only donated meals but were also seen serving to ensure children and women, homeless at the time of the pandemic, were “well-fed”.

While a typical local wedding constituted lavish celebrations with the first dance, DJ and exotic meals for the social gathering, the couple’s wedding was all about the gesture of community service. This comes as the Tapajnas resort to getting married without assembly of guests, adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. The two exchanged vows, saying, “I do” as they were pronounced husband-wife in the presence of immediate family members and their loving pet dog, attired in the ‘custom made’ pooch tuxedo.

Read: COVID-19: 1 Millions Tests Conducted On August 22, Recovery Rate Improves To 74.69 Percent

Read: France's Health Minister Says COVID-19 Infecting People Under 40 Four Times More

Shortly, after the ceremony, the couple were seen serving food prepared for over 150 guests at the local shelter, a gesture that has won them well-wishers, across the world as the charity’s post went viral. The newlyweds spent an entire afternoon serving lunch with the volunteers and staff. “We pray this amazing couple is blessed immensely in their marriage, and thank them for inviting our guests to their wedding feast,” the City Mission wrote in the caption to the eye-catching photos on Facebook.

COVID-19 patient marries in hospital

Earlier, in a similar heart-melting post, a critically ill COVID-19 patient married his fiancée in the hospital after his wedding got postponed due to his contraction of the respiratory disease that landed him in the Intensive Care Unit. In a heart-melting video shared by the Methodist Hospital, Muniz, married his long-time girlfriend while on oxygen support. In nearly 3 minutes clip, the couple can be seen happily marrying in the presence of the hospital staff that made all the arrangements.

Read: COVID-19 Impact: Next TN Assembly Session Likely To Be Held Outside Fort St George

Read: COVID-19 Caseload In India Crosses 30-lakh Mark

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.