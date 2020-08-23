COVID-19: 1 Millions Tests Conducted On August 22, Recovery Rate Improves To 74.69 Percent

With 63,631 COVID-19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate from COVID-19 has improved and now is 74.69%. On 22 August, MoHFW had announced that India crossed a milestone after it successfully conducted more than 10 lakh COVID-19 testing in a single day. Now the total number of Coronavirus tests done in the country has reached 3,52,92,220.

COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 74.69%

READ | New Milestone Unlocked As India Records Over 1 Million COVID Tests In Single Day

The recovery rate from COVID-19 has been improving continuously and now it stands at 74.69% after 63,631 patients recovered from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. On 23 August, ICMR posted on twitter the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in India so far. Have a look at the tweet posted by ICMR below.



READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 30,44,941, Recoveries At 22,80,567

At present, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India are 30,44,940 out of which 22,80,566 have recovered and 56,706 people have died. The tally of active Coronavirus cases in India is 7,07,668. During the past 24 hours, 995 new deaths and 69,239 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported.

As India continues to achieve a milestone in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted per day and increasing recovery rate, the case fatality rate has also declined significantly. The COVID-19 fatality rate decreased to 1.87% after more than 1 million of COVID-19 tests had been performed in a single day. A total of 3 crore 44 lakh tests have been done in India since the pandemic began.

READ | COVID-19 Played A Role In MS Dhoni's Retirement: Yuzvendra Chahal

READ | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Tests Positive For COVID-19 With 'mild Symptoms'

The Ministery of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) earlier said that early identification of the infection can help in faster recoveries and decline in the case fatality rate as well if the COVID-19 tests are conducted effectively and promptly.

READ | Hockey Player Surender Kumar Readmitted To Hospital Due To COVID-19 VT Complication